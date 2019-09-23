Could Witney Carson be bumpin' through the ballroom next season?

During an interview with ET's Leanne Aguilera at the 2019 Emmys on Sunday, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed she's getting "baby hungry."

"[Married life is] going so well," Carson gushed, nearly four years after she tied the knot with Carson McAllister. "I'm shocked I'm even saying this, but we're getting a little bit baby hungry, which is, like, crazy for me because I've never been baby hungry ever in my life."

"All of a sudden just, like, this year, I've been so baby hungry," she revealed. "I'm feeling it. Every time I see a baby I'm just like, 'Ugh! You're so cute, I want one!'"

Carson, who is partnered with Kel Mitchell this season on DWTS, teased that she and McAllister may start trying for their own little one soon.

"It might [shake up DWTS]," she admitted. "I don't know how good that will look, nine months pregnant trying to do the samba…"

"I don't know if I could physically do it, but damn, I'll try," Carson added.

Carson left her hubby at home for this year's Emmys, but the pair clearly couldn't be more in love. See more on her other partnership in the video below.

