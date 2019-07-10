Dwyane Wade couldn't help but give his wife, Gabrielle Union, a sweet shout-out during his ESPYs acceptance speech.

The former Miami Heat player -- along with Lindsey Vonn and Rob Gronkowski -- was honored with the Best Moment award for their retirements from their respective sports at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday. When beginning his speech, the ex-basketball star took a moment to shine the spotlight on Union.

"Before I start my speech, I want to say thank you to Drew Brees because of what you said to your wife onstage, my wife looked at me with a death stare," Wade joked, as the camera panned to Union who smiled and nodded her head in agreement. "And said if I don't say something up here the car ride home is gonna be long."

"With that being said, darling you are amazing. You looked incredible in this dress. I cannot wait 'til five years from now until I get the chance to marry you again. It's gonna be a little lower budget than the first one, but it's all good," he concluded before touching on his basketball legacy and how it gave him a voice to help others.

"Sports have given us this platform. Recognize your power. Use it to better your communities and continue to fight for change," he said.

Union and Wade will celebrate their 5-year wedding anniversary next month. They share 8-month old daughter Kaavia James. Wade is also father to three sons -- Xavier Zechariah, 5, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 17.

ET's Lauren Zima also caught up with Wade, Von and Gronkowski backstage, where the NBA legend said "life is good" with his lady.

"You see how I had to say that speech?" Wade teased. "Life is good right now."

When asked if his and Union's baby girl would take after him and become an athlete, Wade gushed, "I think she's gonna be whatever she wants to be."

"I am so excited about her life. Me and my wife being able to raise her. Her mother is incredible, she gets to watch her mother do some amazing things and be this amazing woman and I'm just adding to it," he adorably added.

ET caught up with another famous couple on the red carpet, Ciara and Russell Wilson, who opened up about what makes their marriage unique.

"I think the most important thing is, first of all, just loving one another, you know? For love, you'll do anything and you take care of one another," Wilson reflected. "And also communication."

"There's always a lot of highs, and there are lows, and everything else, but communication is everything," he added. "And I think when you're able to do that and take care of your kids, it's a lot of fun."

Hear more in the video below.

