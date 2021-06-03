This last year saw a big wardrobe shift. From coast to coast, high-waisted leggings are the new high-waisted jeans as work and workouts transitioned to work from home and home workouts. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals, you can find leggings for just about any occasion.

Whether you're looking for the workout gear or you just want comfy work from home pants, right now, we're seeing major deals on workout leggings and yoga pants with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals along with deep discounts across nearly every category including health & wellness, beauty & personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes, and more. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants -- including Lululemon dupes and the famous TikTok leggings.

A major part of our new daily uniform, a pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on right now. Considering you can wear them to your virtual yoga class, while you work from home, at your (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a deal to score.

Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals don't stop at leggings. Whether you're looking for a juicer or a smart speaker, Amazon is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, fitness trackers and tons more that will give you savings as good as Black Friday deals.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone or treating yourself, Amazon's deals are just a click away.

Amazon also has great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes just as we're starting to look ahead to spring. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone to do your shopping.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun.

Amazon shoppers, are you ready to stock up and save? Whether you need printed leggings to mix things up, capri pants for when you want to look cute, or you're looking for squat proof exercise tights, shop the best deals on leggings in every size, fit and color below.

Shop all deals on leggings with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

HUE Seamless Leggings Amazon HUE Seamless Leggings If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice. $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women Amazon YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women These are no ordinary capri pants. No need for enhanced functionality to make you look and feel slim. These Viral TikTok Leggings have a ruched butt -- a textured scrunch fabric that puts your body in the best light. Lizzo even tried them on! $6 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging Amazon Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging These high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. They're an Amazon best seller and right now you can save 10% when you apply the coupon, while supplies last. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything We Know About the Shopping Event

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Deals We Expect to See

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Best Deals on Amazon Devices

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

Early Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

TikTok Is Obsessed With These $70 Gap Jeans

265 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More

Celeb-Approved Leggings Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber Wear

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Cult-Favorite Pedicure Treatment Baby Foot Is 20% Off