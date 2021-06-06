Shopping

Early Prime Day Deals: Leggings from Alo Yoga, Adidas, Skechers, & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon cyber monday 2020 leggings
Amazon

From coast to coast, we saw a big wardrobe shift. High-waisted leggings are the new high-waisted jeans as work and workouts transitioned to work from home and home workouts. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals, Amazon shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion. 

Whether you're looking for the workout gear or you just want comfy work from home pants, right now, we're seeing major markdowns on workout leggings and yoga pants with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals along with deep discounts across nearly every category including health & wellness, beauty & personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes, and more. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants -- including Lululemon dupes and the famous TikTok leggings.

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Amazon
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save 20% on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)

A major part of our new daily uniform, a pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can wear them to your virtual yoga class, while you work from home, at your (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a deal to score.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop dealshome decor, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisuredesigner dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamondsfitness trackers and tons more.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy for shoppers to find everything they need to tackle to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone or treating yourself, Amazon's deals are just a click away.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

Alo Yoga Moto Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Moto Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
These Alo Yoga Moto Leggings are on-trend and perfect for everywhere from the streets to the yoga mat.
$55 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $114)
Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Redqenting High Waisted Leggings for Women Workout Seamless Leggings Yoga Pants Sweat Proof Tummy Control Tights
Amazon
Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings
These super-soft workout leggings are stretchy with tummy control and booty lift. They also control sweat so you can stay comfortably dry while you run, walk or do yoga. 
$23 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket
Women's High Waisted Athletic Pants with Pocket
Amazon
ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket
Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. Bonus: They provide maximum comfort for any workout with its 4-way stretch feature. 
$24 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
UNOGA Women's Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
UNOGA Women's Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Amazon
UNOGA Women's Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Amazon shoppers compare these yoga pants to Lululemon Wunder Under leggings. They're super-soft, slimming and wick away sweat during a hard workout. They also come in 23 different colors. 
$26 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Fit Belly Leggings
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Fit Belly Leggings
Amazon
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Fit Belly Leggings
Don't underestimate the comfort of maternity leggings. 
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women
textured workout pants with butt lift enhanced functionality
Amazon
YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women
These are no ordinary capri pants. No need for enhanced functionality to make you look and feel slim. These Viral TikTok Leggings have a ruched butt -- a textured scrunch fabric that puts your body in the best light. Lizzo even tried them on!
$5 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings
Amazon Brand - AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings
Amazon
AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings
Take a break from the bland with these printed capri leggings. They come in three other dazzling patterns: marble print, snake and ditsy floral. 
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON
No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket
No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket
Amazon
No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket
It's easy to look cute quick when you can throw on these capri pants from No Nonsense. 
$13 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $22)
AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
Amazon
AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in three colors: black, rose and oxblood. 
$19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $27)
GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights
GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights
Amazon
GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights
Workout clothes reveal a lot, but they don't have to reveal everything with these High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights. The spandex scrunch fabric conceals cellulite while shaping and booty-lifting to accentuate the curves you want to show off. 
$14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Gimdumasa High-Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets
High Waist Workout Leggings with Pockets and Tummy Control
Amazon
Gimdumasa High-Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets
Designed for comfort and convenience, these leggings have a high waist for better tummy control and a hidden pocket to keep your phone or keys. 
$16 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant
The Go Walk Pants from Skechers have a little give around the ankles for maximum comfort for your walks.
$25 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $49)
HUE Seamless Leggings
HUE Women's Seamless Leggings
Amazon
HUE Seamless Leggings
If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice.
$16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48)
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Butt Lifting Leggings - Shapewear for Women
Amazon
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging
These high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. They're an Amazon best seller and right now you can save 10% when you apply the coupon, while supplies last. 
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings
KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings
Amazon
KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings
This multi-functional Kendall + Kylie Python leggings can be worn to work out or for a casual look. These leggings feature a phone pocket on the left side.
$58 AT AMAZON
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Amazon
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
These stretchy capris by Oalka come in 44 different colors. Scoop up a few for your New Year fitness routines!
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $21)
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
OUGES Womens High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Workout Running Leggings
Amazon
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
No need to leave your phone at home (unless you want to!). These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS have pockets for your essentials and come in 30 different styles.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23)
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
These comfy cotton Calvin Klein logo leggings are the perfect leggings to wear for a quick work out or to run errands.
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Alo Yoga Occasion Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Occasion Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Occasion Legging
Make a major statement in these Occasion Leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints: black, forest green, and red.
$99 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
If you've been looking for the right compression leggings (with a hidden pocket!), these are an Amazon #1 Best Seller and have an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 22,000+ reviews. They're a safe bet. 
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
Amazon
Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry.
$31 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
Amazon
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home.
$29 AT AMAZON
Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
adidas Women's Originals 3-Stripes Tights
Amazon
Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Made with cotton and featuring a mid-rise cut, these classic adidas Original Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. 
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Sunzel Squat-Proof Workout Leggings
High-waisted squat proof workout leggings or yoga pants
Amazon
Sunzel Squat-Proof Workout Leggings
Slimming and squat-proof, Sunzel's yoga pants have a 4-way stretch to keep you comfortable whether you're in a lotus pose -- or doing dishes. 
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings
Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings
Amazon
Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings
This ultra-soft workout pant gets compared to the Lululemon Align legging. It keeps everything in place while you're exercising. 
$23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $88)

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything We Know About the Shopping Event

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Deals We Expect to See

Celeb-Approved Leggings Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber Wear

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Best Deals on Amazon Devices

Cult-Favorite Pedicure Treatment Baby Foot Is 20% Off

The Best Swimwear for Summer

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers

Early Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

TikTok Is Obsessed With These $70 Gap Jeans

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

265 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More

 