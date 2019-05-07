Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Announce New Single 'I Don’t Care'

“I Don’t Care” what you’re doing later this week -- clear your schedule!

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have announced they’ll be dropping a new single via Atlantic Records on May 10.

“My track with @justinbieber ‘I Don’t Care’ comes out this Friday at 5am bst, pre-add/pre-save link in bio x,” Sheeran, 28, announced by posting a photo of the song’s artwork on Instagram on Tuesday.

Bieber, 25, promptly responded, commenting, “I don’t care.”

The “Baby” singer shared that he had a new song coming out on Friday shortly before Sheeran’s post.

Due to the time difference, the song will be out at 9 p.m PST/midnight EST on Thursday for fans in the U.S.

The pair previously worked together, co-writing Bieber’s 2015 song, “Love Yourself,” and they have been teasing their latest collaboration on social media in recent days.

Bieber posted what is likely a snippet of the song on his Instagram on Monday, with Sheeran commenting, “FriYAY.” Both musicians also posted a snap of what could be lyrics from the track.

They also shared the promotional photo for the song, with Bieber indicating they had been Photoshopped together for it.

