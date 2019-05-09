Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber just dropped their new favorite song.

After announcing their collaboration earlier this week, the duo dropped their song, "I Don't Care," on Thursday night for all to hear. The mid-tempo single features the two singing back-and-forth about falling for someone and not caring what anyone else thinks.

"Me and @justinbieber have got a new song out. It’s called 'I Don’t Care,' I hope you like it x," the "Shape of You" British crooner wrote on his Instagram following the song's release. "I Don't Care" marks Sheeran's first new music in two years since the release of his hit album, ÷.

Bieber, on his end, wrote on his Instagram, "Me and @teddysphotos. It’s out now. I don’t care."

The pair previously worked together, co-writing Bieber’s 2015 song, “Love Yourself,” and they have been teasing their latest collaboration on social media in recent days.

On Wednesday, Sheeran posted a photo of himself and his lady love, Cherry Seaborn, on vacation.

"Hope everyone enjoys the music coming out tomorrow. I’m super happy and proud of it. I’m currently in Cambodia in the jungle, but I’ve got a few bottles of beer for me and Cherry (and @securitykev) to celebrate the release tomorrow. Please play the song loud, dance, sing, smile to it. And tell your mum. Love you all x," he captioned the shot.

