Stop what you're doing, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's music video is here!

Just one week after dropping the feel-good track "I Don't Care," the two singers released the song's fun and playful visual.

Directed by Emil Nava, the music video shows Sheeran and Bieber up against a green screen and wearing a slew of silly costumes as the backgrounds change behind them. In one scene, Sheeran wears a panda suit while walking around in the street and taking photos with fans. Meanwhile, Bieber wears a black-and-white cowboy getup, an ice cream cone suit, teddy bear costume and blue boxing outfit.

A day before the video's release, the two had teased the clip on their social media.

This isn't the first time the duo has worked together. Sheeran co-write Bieber’s 2015 song, "Love Yourself." Meanwhile, Bieber has slowly started to get back into the music scene, and was featured on Lil Dicky's "Earth," which was released last month.

He also recently partnered with YouTube for a "top-secret" project that is slated for 2020. Details for Bieber's new project are being kept under wraps, but his return to YouTube brings his career full circle. The site was where he first got his start in the 2000s and catapulted him to fame worldwide.

