Structure, Netflix, chill -- and staying fit enough for a planking contest!

That’s what Michelle Obama is up to while isolating with husband and former president Barack Obama and their daughters, according to Ellen DeGeneres’ latest quarantine call.

In a clip shared on DeGeneres’ Instagram on Monday, the talk show host dialed up the former first lady, who shared what she and her family have been up to.

“We’re just trying to structure our days,” Obama said. “Everybody’s home, the girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes. I think Barack is, I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call.”



“We’re just trying to keep a routine going, but we’ve also got a little Netflix and chillin’ happening,” she added.



DeGeneres humorously offered her condolences to Obama for the fact that her daughters, Sasha and Malia, had returned from college -- given that she had previously joked how “happy” she was that they were out of the house.

“I shouldn’t have boasted about that,” Obama laughed. “The gods are getting me back.”

She also shared how the family were making the most of a period “like no other time in history.”

“On the positive side, I know for us, it’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers,” she explained.

“It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have,” she continued. “When times are bad, having each other, having your health ... we can do with a lot less. I think that’s an important lesson that I want my kids to understand as they get out there in the world -- be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes cause that’s what it’s all about.”

The pals also agreed to put their quarantine fitness efforts to the test by holding a planking contest for charity once they’re able to.

“People can bet on who’s gonna win,” DeGeneres said.

Obama is one of many big names DeGeneres has called while isolating in Santa Barbara with her wife, Portia de Rossi, and loved ones.

Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Aniston have also received calls.

See more below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bored Ellen DeGeneres Calls Chrissy Teigen, Justin Timberlake and More Celebs To Pass Time

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's 'So Bored' That She Wishes She Had Kids

Ellen Degeneres, Conan O'Brien & More Stars Celebrate St. Patrick's Day While Social Distancing

'The Bachelor' Alum Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Coronavirus This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery