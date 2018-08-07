Ellie Goulding Engaged to Caspar Jopling

Congrats are in order for Ellie Goulding!

The British singer is engaged to art dealer Caspar Jopling, and happily announced the news on Tuesday in the marriage section of the U.K.'s The Times newspaper.

"The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands," the announcement read.

According to the Associated Press, Goulding, 31, and Jopling, 26, have been dating for over a year. Since first being romantically linked last March, the two have shared a few pics of each other on social media:

Late last month, Goulding gave the London Evening Standard an update on her relationship with Jopling, saying, "We're really, really happy together. I'm loving my life at the moment."

The outlet also reported that the lovebirds have moved in together, and are currently spending their time between London and New York.

