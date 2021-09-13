Met Gala

Elliot Page Rocks Sharp Suit at 2021 Met Gala

By Liz Calvario‍
Elliot Page has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala.

The 34-year-old actor made his way through the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. Page -- who came out as transgender in December -- looked sharp in a black suit and sneakers. 

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

Elliot Page attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In April, Page sat down for a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, and reflected on the emotional challenges of coming out as transgender.

"It’s this interesting dichotomy in a way where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing, and it also is just sort of the experience of, oh, there I am! Like, oh, there I am!" he explained. "And a part of me was like, oh my god, why was that so hard? Why?" 

Page credited "society" with making his transition and coming out so challenging, sharing, "You and I talked about this on the Zoom, just sort of this newfound energy because it is such a freeing, freeing experience."

