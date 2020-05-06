Shopping

Eloquii Sale: Shop 40% Off Sitewide -- Clothing, Swimwear and More

Published
Eloquii sale 1280
Courtesy of Eloquii

Eloquii is having a big sale on its website! The fashion retailer is offering 40% off regular-priced items and an extra 40% off sale items with the code SAVENOW at checkout through May 8. With the same Eloquii coupon code, select styles are $19 to $39.

Eloquii carries trendy clothes and accessories for sizes 14 to 28. Whether you're looking for new summer dress styles or swimsuits to wear later or chic tops to throw on at home for work video conference calls now, you're sure to find something to fit your personal style from the brand.

Standard shipping is free for orders of $125 or more.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks from the Eloquii sale.

Puff Sleeve Dress with Slit
Eloquii
Eloquii Puff Sleeve Dress with Slit
Eloquii
Puff Sleeve Dress with Slit
Eloquii

We love this dot print dress with puffed sleeves. Pair with sandals and hoop earrings.

REGULARLY $119.95

Reversible Bikini Top and Reversible Bikini Bottom
Eloquii
Eloquii Reversible Bikini Top and Reversible Bikini Bottom
Eloquii
Reversible Bikini Top and Reversible Bikini Bottom
Eloquii

This reversible high-waist bikini is like having two swimsuits in one.

REGULARLY $89.95 (TOP)
REGULARLY $69.95 (BOTTOM)

Distressed Denim Short
Eloquii
Eloquii Distressed Denim Short
Eloquii
Distressed Denim Short
Eloquii

Denim shorts are a staple for summer and this distressed pair is casual and cool.

REGULARLY $49.95

Tiered Maxi Skirt
Eloquii
Eloquii Tiered Maxi Skirt
Eloquii
Tiered Maxi Skirt
Eloquii

A gorgeous floaty floral skirt to wear with an off-the-shoulder top or T-shirt.

REGULARLY $99.95

Cinched Waist Jacket
Eloquii
Elqouii Cinched Waist Jacket
Elqouii
Cinched Waist Jacket
Eloquii

This lightweight jacket features a cinched drawstring detail.

REGULARLY $99.95

Jumpsuit with Contrast Stitching
Eloquii
Eloquii Jumpsuit with Contrast Stitching
Eloquii
Jumpsuit with Contrast Stitching
Eloquii

This super chic buttoned jumpsuit with contrast stitching, bustier-style top and wide-leg pants is sure to become a favorite.

REGULARLY $139.95

