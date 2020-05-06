Eloquii Sale: Shop 40% Off Sitewide -- Clothing, Swimwear and More

Eloquii is having a big sale on its website! The fashion retailer is offering 40% off regular-priced items and an extra 40% off sale items with the code SAVENOW at checkout through May 8. With the same Eloquii coupon code, select styles are $19 to $39.

Eloquii carries trendy clothes and accessories for sizes 14 to 28. Whether you're looking for new summer dress styles or swimsuits to wear later or chic tops to throw on at home for work video conference calls now, you're sure to find something to fit your personal style from the brand.

Standard shipping is free for orders of $125 or more.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks from the Eloquii sale.

Puff Sleeve Dress with Slit Eloquii Eloquii Puff Sleeve Dress with Slit Eloquii We love this dot print dress with puffed sleeves. Pair with sandals and hoop earrings. REGULARLY $119.95 $71.97 at Eloquii

Reversible Bikini Top and Reversible Bikini Bottom Eloquii Eloquii Reversible Bikini Top and Reversible Bikini Bottom Eloquii This reversible high-waist bikini is like having two swimsuits in one. REGULARLY $89.95 (TOP) $39 at Eloquii REGULARLY $69.95 (BOTTOM) $19 at Eloquii

Distressed Denim Short Eloquii Eloquii Distressed Denim Short Eloquii Denim shorts are a staple for summer and this distressed pair is casual and cool. REGULARLY $49.95 $29 at Eloquii

Tiered Maxi Skirt Eloquii Eloquii Tiered Maxi Skirt Eloquii A gorgeous floaty floral skirt to wear with an off-the-shoulder top or T-shirt. REGULARLY $99.95 $39 at Eloquii

Cinched Waist Jacket Eloquii Elqouii Cinched Waist Jacket Eloquii This lightweight jacket features a cinched drawstring detail. REGULARLY $99.95 $59.97 at Eloquii

Jumpsuit with Contrast Stitching Eloquii Eloquii Jumpsuit with Contrast Stitching Eloquii This super chic buttoned jumpsuit with contrast stitching, bustier-style top and wide-leg pants is sure to become a favorite. REGULARLY $139.95 $83.97 at Eloquii

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

