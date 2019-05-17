Elton John and Taron Egerton are emotional about their film's successful debut at Cannes.

On Thursday night, Rocketman, the biopic about John's life starring Egerton, premiered to applause, cheers and a standing ovation at Cannes. The duo was blown away by the response, with both men openly crying as the audience stood in appreciation.

John, 72, and Egerton, 29, embrace in a clip posted by an attendee, as they continue to hug other people involved in the movie and wipe away their joy-filled tears.

Elton John and Taron Edgerton both n tears following “Rocketman” premiere. #Cannes19pic.twitter.com/6ecUecCMa1 — Stuart Oldham (@s_oldham) May 16, 2019

Following the film's premiere, the guys headed to the after-party, where John took the stage to perform "I'm Still Standing." John then invited Egerton, whom he labeled "the incredible Taron Egerton," up to the stage where they performed "Rocketman" together.

The performance was one for the ages, with John playing the piano and singing along as Egerton belted out the iconic track. After they finished the performance, Egerton immediately went behind the piano to offer John a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with John and Egerton at the annual festival, where the music legend couldn't help but gush over the young actor's musical prowess.

"[Taron] has done the most phenomenal job with the music. Our songs are not easy to sing. They're not. They're quite complicated," John praised, referring to his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin. "'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me,' 'Tiny Dancer' aren't straightforward songs to sing. He really put every fiber of his body into that, into the singing, let alone the acting. He's worked double hard."

"I have to say, in our movie, 'Your Song' is a bit of a triumph as a storytelling moment," Egerton weighed in.

Rocketman hits theaters on May 31.

