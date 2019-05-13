Even Emilia Clarke thought things got pretty scary in Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones!

Warning: spoilers ahead!

In the second-to-last episode of the mega-hit show, Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen, truly comes unhinged. Between questioning the loyalty of advisors like Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Varys (Conleth Hill), to worrying that her lover, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), could steal the Iron Throne away from her with his claim, the Mother of Dragons finally snaps and unleashes hell upon her enemies.

Citizens had been pouring into King's Landing as Daenerys' army approached the city. This was a gambit by Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), forcing Daenerys to kill innocent bystanders if she attempts to take the city -- and that's precisely what happened.

For huge swaths of the episode, Daenerys rides over the city on her last-remaining dragon as the creature turns the Iron Fleet and nearly the entire city to ashes, killing soldiers and commoners alike. It's a terrifying, merciless turn for an empowering character that's become a fan-favorite over the course of the show.

On Monday morning, Clarke shared her own reaction to the brutal episode, posting a photo of herself looking shocked while sporting a bald cap and acting as if she's about to take a swig from a bottle of champagne.

"This is what it took not only to shoot ep5...but to watch it too!" she captioned the playful post, later adding the hashtag #soshockingitblewmywigoff.

And this wasn't the only behavior from the show's characters that fans found unsatisfying in episode five. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), at the behest of his younger brother, Tyrion, sneaks back into King's Landing in an attempt to stop Cersei from allowing countless citizens to die in the battle. However, he's too late and simply clutches his sister/lover as the castle comes tumbling down upon them.

Many fans took issue with all the personal growth Jaime appears to have undergone throughout the series, which some argue is totally undone in the episode. After losing his right hand, learning compassion and even striking up a short-lived romance with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), whom he used to torment with derision, he chooses to die alongside his vengeful sister.

"What was the point of him having his hand cut off anyway?" one viewer wrote. "What was the point of Jaime Lannister? That abuse victims always end up with their abusers? That abuse and incest is romantic? Thanks, I hate it."

And, if all that wasn't enough, an image began to circulate on Sunday which shows Jaime once again with two hands just before dying with Cersei! However, there's some debate as to whether this particular shot made it into the episode.

Needless to say, there's no shortage of things to discuss as the colossal show draws to a close.

Get totally up to date on episode five right here; the final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST/PST on HBO.

