An art thief and a con woman walk into a party. Your black market art walks out.

That's the plot of Lying and Stealing, the upcoming heist flick starring Theo James as Ivan the thief and Emily Ratajkowski as Elyse the actress-slash-con artist. In the movie's trailer, debuting here on ET, they team up to pull off the ultimate heist and escape their lives of crime.

"The accomplished bank robber Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks. Sutton remarked, 'Because that's where the money is,'" Ivan explains as he goes about stealing a Jeff Koons Rabbit. "If Sutton were alive today, he wouldn't be robbing banks. He'd be robbing the wealthy."

Cue the wig changes, FBI run-ins and one final job. Lying and Stealing, from director Matt Aselton, is playing on DIRECTV on June 13 and in theaters on July 12. Check out two exclusive stills below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on the Best Part of Newlywed Life (Exclusive)

Emily Ratajkowski Makes Drake's 'In My Feelings' Challenge the Sexiest It's Ever Been

Emily Ratajkowski Poses Completely Nude for Hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard -- See the Pic!