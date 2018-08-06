Ready for television’s next dizzying surrealist adventure?

Netflix just released the first trailer for its upcoming miniseries Maniac, in which Emma Stone and Jonah Hill play Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, two individuals who sign up for a pharmaceutical trial that takes numerous strange turns.

“Once you begin to appreciate the structure of the mind, there’s no reason to believe that anything about us can’t be changed,” explains Dr. James K. Mantleray (played by Justin Theroux) as the trailer begins, showing the trial patients undergoing a myriad of tests. “Pain can be destroyed. The mind can be solved.”

Soon Annie and Owen are swept up into one reality after another. In one, they are parents raising children together; in another, they are government employees in a cavernous war room a la Dr. Strangelove. Owen is glimpsed crawling along a miniature street and Annie traverses a red field garbed as a Tolkien elf. The tone of the 10-episode series appears to pivot from black comedy to trepidation to soaring elation.

At one point, Stone’s character aptly states, “This is some multi-reality brain-magic sh*t.”

Maniac marks director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s return to television after helming True Detective’s acclaimed first season. This is also Hill and Stone's first project together since 2007's Superbad.

Maniac arrives on Netflix on Sept. 21.

