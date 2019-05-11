The incomparable Emma Thompson made her Saturday Night Live debut on May 11, and she brought her brilliant timing and impeccable gravitas to the show, adding a level of confidence and control not seen in many first-time hosts.

The English actress kicked things off with a shout-out to SNL's longest-serving cast member. "It's incredible to be working alongside my beloved husband of 16 years, Kenan Thompson," Emma joked, as Kenan blew her a kiss from off-stage.

With it being the show's Mother's Day episode, Thompson also called on some friends and fellow mothers to help explain and decode some common "mom phrases."

Beloved SNL alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler joined Emma on stage (while low-key promoting their new film, Wine Country) for an installment of "Mom Talk 101," where we learned what mothers really mean by what they say certain things.

For example:

"I just to relax in the backyard this weekend," really means: "Where does one buy weed?"

"I like that shirt," actually translates to: "I think I brought you that shirt."

"Can we just not talk about politics?" means: "Please don't ruin Joe Biden. He's what I picture."

When your mom says…

What she means is...#SNLpic.twitter.com/GsmEDFRQRC — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 12, 2019

Emma also explained that "British mothers are a particular breed of cryptic" and that when a British mom says, "splendid," what she really means is, "I'm sad. I'm happy. How are you? You embarrass me. I'm crazy. You're drunk."

"Splendid is sort of our, 'Aloha,'" Emma added with a laugh.

It was a super cute, sweet way to celebrate Mother's Day, as well as evidence that, as expected, Emma is nothing less than flawless in everything she tries.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

