Emmy Awards 2019: Watch ET Live on the Red Carpet

The 2019 Emmys are almost here!

Hollywood's best and brightest TV stars will flock to Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Sunday, Sept. 22 -- and ET Live's got you covered! We will be live streaming red carpet interviews with the night's nominees and biggest celebs and bringing you red carpet recaps and expert predictions. Here's what you need to know:

Where Can I Watch the Stream? Tune in to all the excitement by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

What Time Does It Start? We'll be live from the red carpet starting at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET -- and live again after the Emmys for a recap of the night's biggest moments.

Who Will Be There? The Emmys is going without a host this year, but the list of presenters is stacked. Some of the cast of Game of Thrones will reunite to present on the Emmys stage together. Other presenters include Zendaya, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Michael Douglas, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Naomi Watts, Peter Krause, Terrence Howard, and more.

Stars like Amy Adams, Michelle Williams, Sandra Oh, Mandy Moore, Mahershala Ali and Benicio Del Toro are nominated for trophies -- so expect them to hit the red carpet.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Emmy Awards 2019: How to Watch -- Host, Presenters, Nominees and More!

Awards Season 2019-2020: Key Dates to Know for Emmys, Oscars and More

Emmy Awards Will Officially Go Hostless in 2019, Fox Says

Related Gallery