Emmy Rossum Shares What She 'Actually Weighs' to Encourage Other Women

Emmy Rossum is tired of women putting their worth in their weight!

The 31-year-old Shameless star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an empowering message of body positivity.

It all started when she posted the message, “Want to know what I weigh?”

She then directed fans to watch her Instagram Stories. In her Stories, she opened up about insecurities.

“Have you ever typed into google: ‘What does *insert name of actor/model/celebrity* weigh?’ Followed by countless hours of compare and despair,” she wrote. “During my life the scale has told me that I’ve gained and lost. Somewhere in the range of 20 pounds. But that piece of metal doesn’t really know. Here’s what I ACTUALLY WEIGH.”

Rossum then posted a photo of herself, covering her body in message of the things that are important to her, including, “3 best friends since kindergarten, drive, kindness, empathy, makes friends with strangers, Jewish and proud, daughter, 100+ hours of television, the courage it takes every day to overcome ptsd, one happy marriage, 3 episodes of television, countless hours of therapy, one finished screenplay, animal rescuer.”

She added, “The size of your thighs really don’t matter anymore do they?!”

The TV actress then encouraged her fans to post their own messages of how much they weigh, supporting the account @i_weigh, which was started by fellow actress Jameela Jamil.

Both actresses recently spoke out against the Kardashians after Kim Kardashian posted about her sisters calling her skinny on social media.

