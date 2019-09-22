Emmys 2019: 10 Moments You Didn't See on TV

Another Emmys is in the books!

At the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday night, there were plenty of surprises (Phoebe Waller-Bridge! Jodie Comer!), history-making moments (Billy Porter!) and goodbyes to TV that was (Game of Thrones! The Big Bang Theory!). The biggest winners on television's biggest night were Amazon's Fleabag, which took home six total Emmys, and HBO's Game of Thrones, which tied its record for most Emmy wins with 12.

If you weren't one of the lucky ones to score a seat inside the star-studded theater, there were several moments the cameras missed, like celebrity geek-outs, unexpected reunions and epic fan selfies.

Here are the 10 biggest moments you didn’t see during the live broadcast:

1. Catherine O'Hara, who was nominated for a lead comedy actress Emmy for her performance as Moira on Pop TV's Schitt's Creek, was immediately bombarded by a group of fans as she stood in line at the concession stand in the lobby of the Microsoft Theater midway through the awards ceremony. Can you blame them? O'Hara is a national treasure!

Catherine O'Hara and Amy Poehler are all smiles. Getty Images

2. Following his dance and musical number as the Emmys transitioned to the Variety categories, Adam Devine made his way backstage, where several people told him the bit -- which also featured a Meryl Streep impersonator -- was "hilarious." In turn, Devine quipped that presenter Lin-Manuel Miranda needed to start working on the sequel to his hit Broadway musical, Hamilton.

Lin-Manuel Miranda on stage following Adam Devine's performance. Getty Images

3. Stars, they're just like us! Veep actor Timothy Simons, who played Jonah on the outgoing HBO comedy, geeked out over meeting Miranda backstage, telling the His Dark Materials star he was a huge fan.

4. Emmy nominee Viola Davis said hello to everyone backstage, before having a little Doubt reunion backstage as she air-kissed fellow nominee Amy Adams. (The two co-starred in the 2008 film, earning Oscar nominations for Supporting Actress.) The only thing missing? That Streep impersonator.

'Doubt' co-stars Viola Davis and Amy Adams reunite backstage. Getty Images

5. About half an hour into the show, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk bee-lined it to the lobby during a commercial break hoping to catch some fresh air. Unfortunately for Porowski, the newly minted New York Times bestselling author barely made it outside before he was stopped by fans seeking selfies with the food and wine expert. (The only member of the Fab 5 missing in action Sunday wasJonathan Van Ness, who is taking a few days off to rest as he gears up for his book tour.)

6. While Lorne Michaels didn't make mention of the controversial hiring and firing of Shane Gillis when he was on stage, the Saturday Night Live cast and crew were noticeably subdued as they walked backstage after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. (Former SNL star Bill Haderaddressed Gillis' firing in ET's backstage interview, saying, "I only speak for myself, but like everybody, you have to grow. So, I think it's a good thing. I'm never into upsetting anybody.")

'Saturday Night Live' executive producer Lorne Michaels with longtime cast member Kenan Thompson. Getty Images

7. Twinning! Marisa Tomei and Taraji P. Henson, both wearing hot pink-and-red color-block gowns, spotted each other backstage and couldn't help but gush over their matching looks. “We’re in the same gown!” Tomei exclaimed to Henson. The pair have appeared on Empire together.

Marisa Tomei and Kerry Washington pose backstage. Getty Images

8. Minutes later, Henson was seen joking around with her Empire co-star, Terrence Howard, backstage, while presenters Gwyneth Paltrow and Kristen Bell hugged each other and caught up nearby.

Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson hug it out backstage. Getty Images

9. With an hour left to go in the three-hour ceremony, Regina King -- who presented the In Memoriam, which was performed by Halsey -- was overheard telling Anthony Anderson that she was ready to take off her heels and start the post-Emmys celebration early at the after-parties.

Anthony Anderson and Regina King hang out backstage. Getty Images

10. Near the end of the ceremony, the first person to get loud cheers behind the scenes when their name was called was Ozark's Jason Bateman, when he won for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. (Bateman lost out on Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.)

Jason Bateman following his Emmy win. Getty Images

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion, Liz Mortham and Erin Johnson.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Dressed at 2019 Emmys: Zendaya, Emilia Clarke & More

Emmys 2019: Bill Hader Addresses 'Saturday Night Live' Firing Shane Gillis

Viola Davis Rocked a Pair of Sparkly Sneakers on the Emmys Stage -- and Everyone Loved It

Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones' and 'Fleabag' Win the Night's Top Awards

Related Gallery