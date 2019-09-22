Emmys 2019: Everything 'Game of Thrones' Won

Game of Thrones owned the 2019 Emmy season like Bran the Broken now owns the Six Kingdoms.

The HBO series added two trophies to its already impressive collection at Sunday's awards show. Before the night started, GoT had already amassed 57 Emmys across its eight-season run (including the 10 it took home at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend). It was up for seven more at the Primetime Emmys on Sunday.

The series took home awards in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Peter Dinklage) and Outstanding Drama Series categories. It was also up forLead Actor in a Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Writing for a Drama Series and Directing for a Drama Series.

The entire cast took the stage alongside co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss during the show's big Drama Series win to say farewell to the show. "This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin," Benioff began, thanking the Thrones' author.

"We want to thank our lovely and amazing cast," Weiss added. "We love you and we love every minute we have spent with all of you."

The list of thank yous went on, with the men thanking the tireless crew overseas -- and appropriately wrapped with Benioff thanking his wife, Amanda Peet.

With its wins on Sunday night, Thrones ties its record for most Emmy wins in a year. It also won 12 Emmys in 2015 and 2016.

GoT, which was nominated for 32 Emmys this season, took home 10 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, in the following categories: Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie.

