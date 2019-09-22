The 2019 Emmy Awards was fun-filled night, but it had its fair share of moments that were filled with subtle and not-so-subtle shade.

While the ceremony did not have a host this year, Thomas Lennon was on hand as the show's announcer, giving commentary throughout the show. During the telecast, the comedian cracked a joke about Felicity Huffman, who recently got sentenced to two weeks in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

"The producers have asked me to give a special shout out to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison," he quipped. "Hopefully those two weeks are gonna fly right by. Keep your chin up."

Watch Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) take a dig at former lead actress winner Felicity Huffman at the #Emmyspic.twitter.com/A4rFJWMdfi — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

There was also a moment when Lennon flubbed a joke and decided to just say his gig "sucks."

"Are the Emmys woke?" he said, before adding, "Or is that just something that was — this is why people don’t do this, because it sucks."

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner found themselves in an uncomfortable situation while presenting the award for Outstanding Competition Series. The two barely got through their first line before the audience erupted in what seemed to be laughter, prompting a confused look from Jenner.

"Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves," Kardashian began. Jenner, eyes wandering over the crowd, continued: "Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted."

There was awkward audience laughter when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner said their family tells their stories "unfiltered and unscripted." Yikes. #Emmys2019pic.twitter.com/H6XH3g6L1L — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 23, 2019

Later in the show, Saturday Night Live head honcho Lorne Michaels took the stage to accept the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch show. While he did give an emotional speech about Adam Sandler's tribute to Chris Farley in their winning episode, he never once addressed the recent Shane Gillis controversy. He also didn't go backstage to the press room, where the comedian's hiring and firing could be brought up by reporters.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

People online also noticed that "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder was playing while Gwyneth Paltrow walked out to present, which seemingly is a dig at Goop.

Gwyneth awkwardly walking to the tune of Superstition is surreal and sending me 💀

pic.twitter.com/coakYPaokS — Ryan 🦆 (@RyanstheMeek) September 23, 2019

And the Emmy for world-class shade goes to whoever played Gwyneth Paltrow on with "Superstition." #Emmys2019#Emmys#EmmyAwards — Greta Christina (@GretaChristina) September 23, 2019

There was also a moment when people on Twitter assumed that Billy Porter was giving RuPaul a side eye during his acceptance speech. However, the Pose star and Emmy winner shot down any speculation backstage in the press room.

"There’s never a side eye coming from me. Let me make this clear right now in this room right now. There's never a side eye coming from me. There's never anything negative coming from me. You're never gonna get it from me. It's all love. It's all light. It's all positivity. Don’t come at me with that mess."

"RuPaul is a friend of mine. I am so proud of him. I stand on his shoulders," he continued. "He is doing it. He paved the way for me. So there's never a side eye about that."

The drama between RuPaul and Billy Porter has all the gays SHOOK!#Emmyspic.twitter.com/ZmNwWN0wTU — Mario (@mtehuitz) September 23, 2019

See more from the Emmys, below.

