Emmys 2019: That Felicity Huffman Joke and More of the Shadiest Moments
The 2019 Emmy Awards was fun-filled night, but it had its fair share of moments that were filled with subtle and not-so-subtle shade.
While the ceremony did not have a host this year, Thomas Lennon was on hand as the show's announcer, giving commentary throughout the show. During the telecast, the comedian cracked a joke about Felicity Huffman, who recently got sentenced to two weeks in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.
"The producers have asked me to give a special shout out to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison," he quipped. "Hopefully those two weeks are gonna fly right by. Keep your chin up."
There was also a moment when Lennon flubbed a joke and decided to just say his gig "sucks."
"Are the Emmys woke?" he said, before adding, "Or is that just something that was — this is why people don’t do this, because it sucks."
Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner found themselves in an uncomfortable situation while presenting the award for Outstanding Competition Series. The two barely got through their first line before the audience erupted in what seemed to be laughter, prompting a confused look from Jenner.
"Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves," Kardashian began. Jenner, eyes wandering over the crowd, continued: "Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted."
Later in the show, Saturday Night Live head honcho Lorne Michaels took the stage to accept the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch show. While he did give an emotional speech about Adam Sandler's tribute to Chris Farley in their winning episode, he never once addressed the recent Shane Gillis controversy. He also didn't go backstage to the press room, where the comedian's hiring and firing could be brought up by reporters.
People online also noticed that "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder was playing while Gwyneth Paltrow walked out to present, which seemingly is a dig at Goop.
There was also a moment when people on Twitter assumed that Billy Porter was giving RuPaul a side eye during his acceptance speech. However, the Pose star and Emmy winner shot down any speculation backstage in the press room.
"There’s never a side eye coming from me. Let me make this clear right now in this room right now. There's never a side eye coming from me. There's never anything negative coming from me. You're never gonna get it from me. It's all love. It's all light. It's all positivity. Don’t come at me with that mess."
"RuPaul is a friend of mine. I am so proud of him. I stand on his shoulders," he continued. "He is doing it. He paved the way for me. So there's never a side eye about that."
See more from the Emmys, below.
