The Entourage just got a little bit bigger!

On Monday, Jerry Ferrara, who played Turtle on the hit HBO comedy, announced that he and wife Breanne Racano welcomed their first child.

"Everyone! @BreanneRacano and I are proud to introduce you to our beautiful baby boy Jacob Michael Ferrara," the 39-year-old actor captioned a photo of himself looking at his newborn son, who is cradled in his mother's arms. "Born 5/5/19. Both mom and baby are doing well. He is awesome! Also... What Bre did at birth was the greatest thing I've ever seen anybody ever do in my entire life."

Everyone! @BreanneRacano and I are proud to introduce you to our beautiful baby boy Jacob Michael Ferrara. Born 5/5/19. Both mom and baby are doing well. He is awesome! Also... What Bre did at birth was the greatest thing I’ve ever seen anybody ever do in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/pVJOWZq8Yg — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) May 6, 2019

In January, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child in May. They shared the news with a playful Instagram post. In that image, the actor is wagging his finger at his wife's growing belly while holding a basketball as they stand on a basketball court.

"With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!! It's been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood," he wrote alongside the photo. "Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I'll ever do. I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife."

He jokingly added, "I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!"

Racano also posted about the pregnancy at the time, revealing that the exciting news followed a difficult period for the couple. They suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

"This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love," she captioned the basketball court photo. "And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying)," she wrote. "Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives. . . And to my husband... we have emerged closer and stronger."

Congrats, Jerry and Breanne!

GET LOADS MORE BABY NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Welcome First Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Did Not Welcome Fourth Child Via Surrogate Despite Report

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are 'Ready' to Welcome First Child Together (Exclusive)

Related Gallery