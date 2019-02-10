ET Is Live for GRAMMYs 2019 Post-Show: How to Watch!

ET is going live on music's biggest night!

After the GRAMMYs airs on CBS on Sunday, ET will be going live with a post-show from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT with hosts Denny Directo, Cassie DiLaura, Melicia Johnson, Tanner Thomason and Jason Carter. Carter will be going live from the star-studded Universal Music Group after-party.

You can watch ET Live on ETLive.com or the ET Live app on your phone or Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards takes place on Feb. 10 at Los Angeles' Staples Center and airs live on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Alicia Keys, herself a 15-time GRAMMY winner, will be hosting, with highly anticipated performances by Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and more.

ET recently spoke to Keys about hosting the GRAMMYs this year, when she previewed what's in store.

"I want to celebrate!" she said. "I want to be the one that really just continues to reach out to the people that I love and admire and my friends, and just be able to create an amazing energy. So I'm loving it!"



