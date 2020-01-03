ET Will Be Recapping the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Live!

If you miss a minute of the 2020 Golden Globes, don't worry, because ET has you covered!

Hosted by Denny Directo with Ash Crossan and Leanne Aguilera, ET will have a LIVE 30-minute after-show featuring all the best moments from the Golden Globes that will kick off immediately after the telecast. From the best red carpet interviews, to host Ricky Gervais' opening monologue, winners' speeches, snubs and most memorable moments, ET will be delivering it all.

Follow along by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store and stream ET on your Roku, Apple TV, Pluto TV or Amazon Fire TV device. ET's coverage is also available on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ as well as channel 120 on Pluto TV. Additionally, stream ET on CBS All Access within CBSN, CBSNews' around-the-clock streaming service, all for free.

Everything you need to know to tune in to ET's live coverage can be found here.

For more Golden Globes content, see below.

