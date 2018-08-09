Eva Longoria's Baby Santiago Has the Silliest Smile -- See the Pic!

Eva Longoria's phone background might just be the cutest thing we've ever seen.

The former Desperate Housewives star shared a screenshot of her adorable wallpaper on her Instagram Story on Wednesday: a precious new photo of her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón. The 1-month-old baby boy is too sweet in the pic, smiling wide in his little blue onesie. The actress, though barely seen alongside the edge of the pic, holds her newborn son close to her chest, as he gives her a hilarious bit of side eye.

"Make a Wish!" Longoria wrote alongside the screenshot, which was taken at 11:11.

Instagram

ET was with the actress on Saturday as she returned to work for the first time since taking maternity leave -- where she opened up about the struggles of life as a new mom.

"[Today was] the first time I've had hair and makeup in seven weeks and I was breastfeeding him this morning and I think he was like, 'Who are you? Where's my mom?'" Longoria joked. "He's a dream, and he's such a good baby. I knock on wood. He's just been so easy, so sweet, we've been really lucky, he's super healthy. It's just been great."

"So now comes the part where, as I start returning back to work slowly, [I'm asking], 'How do you balance it all?'" she said. "Everybody used to [ask] me, 'How do you do it all? You do so many things? And I was just like, 'Because I don't have kids.' I mean every project was my baby and now I actually have a baby."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Eva Longoria Reveals the Motherhood Advice She Got From Kerry Washington (Exclusive)

Eva Longoria Dishes On Adjusting to Being a New Mom and Working (Exclusive)

Eva Longoria's Newborn Son Lands First Magazine Cover With His Glowing Mom

Related Gallery