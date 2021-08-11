Shopping

Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Pumpkin Spice, Fall Stock Photo
Getty Images

The season of pumpkin spice is practically here -- and the proof is in all of the fall decorations and pumpkin spice-centric goodies that have already been released.

Stores like Home Depot now have their Halloween decorations up. The fall menu from Dunkin' is set to debut Aug. 18 and will feature the signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, Apple Cider Donut and a new Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew. And while, for many, autumn can't officially begin until Starbucks' famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is back on the menu, fall-lovers won't need to wait much longer, as the decadent drink is expected to return by Aug. 24.

In preparation of sweater weather and changing leaves, ET Style dug around and found some of the best pumpkin and pumpkin spice-inspired items from top brands like Williams Sonoma, Too Faced, Voluspa, Bobbi Brown, Plantlife, and more, to get you in the mood for fall.

The autumn equinox offers up your favorite fall essentials from perfumes and fragrances, to makeup and skincare, scented candles, cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, hoodies and socks, stylish boots, fall decor items, floral wreaths, warm hats, rich fragrances, and calming essential oils. Shoppers can get their favorite fall items from Nordstrom, Macy's, and Amazon, without leaving the comfort of home. 

If you’re not a fan of pumpkin spice, don’t worry! There are a bunch of other shoppable scents that connect to fall, including sandalwood, palo santo, sweet vanillas, cinnamon, apple pie, brown sugar, and apple cider.

Ahead, see our best pumpkin spice items and other fall essentials. And check out other fall-inspired items to get you in the mood for the upcoming season.

Fall Pillow Covers
CDWERD
CDWERD Fall Pillow Covers 18x18 Inches Fall Decorations Thanksgiving Farmhouse Throw Pillowcase Autumn Pumpkin Cushion Case
Amazon
Fall Pillow Covers
CDWERD
These Fall Pillow Covers are exactly what you need to add some pumpkin spice to your living room decor.
$12 AT AMAZON
Staub Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte
Staub Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte
Williams Sonoma
Staub Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte
STARTS AT $310 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA
Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle
Voluspa
VOLUSPA Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle
Sephora
Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle
Voluspa
This Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle provides the perfect scent for your fall mood. 
Acorn and Oak Pumpkin Scroll Candle Holder
Acorn and Oak Pumpkin Scroll Candle Holder
TJ Maxx
Acorn and Oak Pumpkin Scroll Candle Holder
Shed some pumpkin spice-centric light on the season ahead with this candleholder.
$17 AT TJ MAXX
Bobbi Brown Burnt Orange Lip Pencil
Bobbi Brown Burnt Orange Lip Pencil
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Burnt Orange Lip Pencil
The website describes the color as a "pumpkin orange."
$27 AT BOBBI BROWN
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Ultimate Set
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Ultimate Set
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Ultimate Set
The soap set of our pumpkin spice dreams.
$65 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA
Epicuren Discovery Pumpkin Apple Spice Peel
Epicuren Discovery Pumpkin Apple Spice Peel
Dermstore
Epicuren Discovery Pumpkin Apple Spice Peel
Apple and pumpkin are seamlessly blended in this peel formula.
$51 AT DERMSTORE
Pumpkin Spice Chai Classic Candle
Pumpkin Spice Chai Classic Candle
Nordstrom
Pumpkin Spice Chai Classic Candle
Cozy autumn vibes, incoming.
$44 AT NORDSTROM
Sexy No. 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Eau de Parfum
Trish McEvoy
Trish McEvoy Sexy No. 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Sexy No. 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Eau de Parfum
Trish McEvoy
This spicy and seductive scent comes to life with hints of blackberry, and rich vanilla musk.
Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate
Arcona
Arcona Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate
Nordstrom
Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate
Arcona
A natural and light body lotion that’s perfect for pumpkin spice lovers. Feel free to consult your dermatologist before use. 
100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack
Burt’s Bees
Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack
Amazon
100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack
Burt’s Bees
Keep your lips moisturized with Burt’s Bees lip balm fall variety pack. 
$9 AT AMAZON
Pumpkin Spice Women’s Novelty Socks
MeMoi
MeMoi Pumpkin Spice Women’s Novelty Socks
Macy's
Pumpkin Spice Women’s Novelty Socks
MeMoi
Spice up your sock drawer with these novelty socks.
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
QVC
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
Shed some light on the upcoming season with this delicate, illuminated harvest wreath.
$32 AT QVC (REGULARLY $50)
Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap
Plantlife
Plantlife Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap
Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap
Plantlife
Made from pure essential oils, this pumpkin spice herbal soap boasts a warm and spicy aroma. Feel free to consult your dermatologists before use.  

 RELATED CONTENT:

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

The Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costume Ideas

How to Celebrate Halloween at Home This Year

The Best Halloween Decor From Etsy

The Best Face Oil From La Mer, Drunk Elephant, Glossier and More

Huda Beauty Sale: 50% Off Select Products

Relaxing Spa Treatments You Can Do At Home

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy: Chic Essentials for Holiday Entertaining

The Best Maternity Clothes for Mothers-to-Be

Bite Beauty Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Products

DSW Sale: 20% Off Everything + 40% Off Kids Backpacks

Tan France x Etsy: Shop Chic Home Decor

JoJo Fletcher x Etsy: Shop Trendy Home Decor

Tia Mowry x Etsy: Shop Chic Home Decor