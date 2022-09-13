Everything Pumpkin Spice You Need for Fall 2022
Pumpkin spice season is here — and the proof is in all of the fall decorations and pumpkin spice-centric goodies that have already been released. (Starbucks recently announced the return of the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte!)
Stores like Home Depot now have their Halloween decorations up. The fall menu from Dunkin' debuted and it features the signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, Apple Cider Donut, Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew and a new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.
In preparation for sweater weather and changing leaves, ET dug around and found some of the best pumpkin and pumpkin spice-inspired products from top brands like Nest, Voluspa, Peter Thomas Roth, and more, to get you in the mood for fall.
The autumn equinox offers up your favorite fall essentials from perfumes and fragrances to makeup and skincare, scented candles, cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, hoodies and socks, stylish boots, fall decor items, floral wreaths, warm hats, rich fragrances, and calming essential oils. Shoppers can get their favorite fall items from Nordstrom, Williams Sonoma, and Amazon, without leaving the comfort of home.
If you’re not a fan of pumpkin spice, don’t worry! There are a bunch of other shoppable scents that connect to fall, including sandalwood, palo santo, sweet vanillas, cinnamon, apple pie, brown sugar, and apple cider.
Ahead, see our best pumpkin spice products and other fall essentials. And check out other fall-inspired items to get you in the mood for the upcoming season.
This eye-catching Pumpkin Cocotte has a 4 qt. capacity making it perfect for fall and winter holiday gatherings. The best seller is ready to use and easy to clean.
Philosophy's limited edition pumpkin scent is featured in a versatile product. It can be used as shampoo, shower gel, and a bubble bath.
Indulge in all types of pumpkin spice flavored goodies with Harry & David's Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice gift basket. The basket includes yummy treats like a pumpkin Bundt cake, caramel pumpkin marshmallows, pumpkin butter, Moose Munch Pumpkin Spice Ground coffee and more.
Pumpkin is the star in this Peter Thomas Roth exfoliating mask. Pumpkin enzymes help shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin.
Cozy autumn vibes, incoming.
Slow cook a hearty stew, bake bread and more with Staub's enameled cast iron Pumpkin Cocotte while still fitting in theme with your fall decor.
Make spooky mini waffles with these easy to clean, non-stick waffle makers.
This Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle provides the perfect scent for your fall mood.
Sport a pumpkin orange color on your lips this fall. Bobbi Brown's lip pencil is velvety and soft and you can use it on its own or with other lip colors.
Immerse yourself in the flavors of fall with the new Pumpkin Spice Blend from Blume. This blend is not only rich in antioxidants, it's also made with organic pumpkin and maple.
Keep your lips moisturized with Burt’s Bees lip balm fall variety pack which features Chai Tea, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Maple and Pomegranate flavors.
These Fall Pillow Covers are exactly what you need to add some pumpkin spice to your living room decor.
The latest hair product introduction from Public Goods comes in the form of a nourishing hair oil that's made with 100% plant-derived, clean ingredients, including luxurious jasmine and pumpkin seed oils.
This spicy and seductive scent comes to life with hints of blackberry, and rich vanilla musk.
A natural and light body lotion that’s perfect for pumpkin spice lovers.
Made from pure essential oils, this pumpkin spice herbal soap boasts a warm and spicy aroma.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022
Anthropologie Sale: Get up to 50% off Our Fall Picks
25 Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep
Discover Samsung Fall Event: Save on Phones, TVs, Appliances, and More
The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Fall Travel
J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Fall Dresses, Boots, Sweaters and More
Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More
The Best Apple AirTag Deals on Amazon: Shop Holders and Accessories
The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022
Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 10 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays