Everything Pumpkin Spice You Need for Fall 2022

Pumpkin spice season is here — and the proof is in all of the fall decorations and pumpkin spice-centric goodies that have already been released. (Starbucks recently announced the return of the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte!)

Stores like Home Depot now have their Halloween decorations up. The fall menu from Dunkin' debuted and it features the signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, Apple Cider Donut, Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew and a new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

In preparation for sweater weather and changing leaves, ET dug around and found some of the best pumpkin and pumpkin spice-inspired products from top brands like Nest, Voluspa, Peter Thomas Roth, and more, to get you in the mood for fall.

The autumn equinox offers up your favorite fall essentials from perfumes and fragrances to makeup and skincare, scented candles, cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, hoodies and socks, stylish boots, fall decor items, floral wreaths, warm hats, rich fragrances, and calming essential oils. Shoppers can get their favorite fall items from Nordstrom, Williams Sonoma, and Amazon, without leaving the comfort of home.

If you’re not a fan of pumpkin spice, don’t worry! There are a bunch of other shoppable scents that connect to fall, including sandalwood, palo santo, sweet vanillas, cinnamon, apple pie, brown sugar, and apple cider.

Ahead, see our best pumpkin spice products and other fall essentials. And check out other fall-inspired items to get you in the mood for the upcoming season.

Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte Le Creuset Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte This eye-catching Pumpkin Cocotte has a 4 qt. capacity making it perfect for fall and winter holiday gatherings. The best seller is ready to use and easy to clean. $368 Buy Now

Blume Pumpkin Spice Blend Blume Blume Pumpkin Spice Blend Immerse yourself in the flavors of fall with the new Pumpkin Spice Blend from Blume. This blend is not only rich in antioxidants, it's also made with organic pumpkin and maple. $25 Buy Now

Fall Pillow Covers Amazon Fall Pillow Covers These Fall Pillow Covers are exactly what you need to add some pumpkin spice to your living room decor. $14 Buy Now

Pumpkin Infused Hair Oil Public Goods Pumpkin Infused Hair Oil The latest hair product introduction from Public Goods comes in the form of a nourishing hair oil that's made with 100% plant-derived, clean ingredients, including luxurious jasmine and pumpkin seed oils. $13 Buy Now

