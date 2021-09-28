Shopping

Everything Pumpkin Spice You Need To Get in the Mood for Fall

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Pumpkin Spice, Fall Stock Photo
Getty Images

Pumpkin spice season is finally here -- and the proof is in all of the fall decorations and pumpkin spice-centric goodies that have already been released. (Starbucks just announced the return of the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte!)

Stores like Home Depot now have their Halloween decorations up. The fall menu from Dunkin' debuted and it features the signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, Apple Cider Donut and a new Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew. 

In preparation of sweater weather and changing leaves, ET Style dug around and found some of the best pumpkin and pumpkin spice-inspired items from top brands like Williams Sonoma, Too Faced, Voluspa, Bobbi Brown, Plantlife, and more, to get you in the mood for fall.

The autumn equinox offers up your favorite fall essentials from perfumes and fragrances, to makeup and skincare, scented candles, cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, hoodies and socks, stylish boots, fall decor items, floral wreaths, warm hats, rich fragrances, and calming essential oils. Shoppers can get their favorite fall items from Nordstrom, Macy's, and Amazon, without leaving the comfort of home. 

If you’re not a fan of pumpkin spice, don’t worry! There are a bunch of other shoppable scents that connect to fall, including sandalwood, palo santo, sweet vanillas, cinnamon, apple pie, brown sugar, and apple cider.

Ahead, see our best pumpkin spice items and other fall essentials. And check out other fall-inspired items to get you in the mood for the upcoming season.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker (2 Pack)
Dash Mini Waffle Makers
Amazon
Dash Mini Waffle Maker (2 Pack)
Make spooky mini waffles with these easy to clean, non-stick waffle makers. 
$30 AT AMAZON
Wayfair 6 Piece Pumpkins Set
6 Piece Pumpkins Set
Wayfair
Wayfair 6 Piece Pumpkins Set
Everyone needs classy pumpkin decor. This set of six faux pumpkins are hand-crafted and make excellent accent pieces for fall. 
$30 (REGULARLY $43)
Glade Air Freshener Base Aerosol, Pumpkin Spice Things Up
Glade Pumpkin Spice Things Up Air Freshener Base Aerosol
Walmart
Glade Air Freshener Base Aerosol, Pumpkin Spice Things Up
If candles aren't your thing, you can get the scent of ground cinnamon, ginger, allspice, clove and pumpkin at the touch of a button with this Glade air freshener.
$1
Staub Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte
Staub Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte
Williams Sonoma
Staub Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte
Bake an individual casserole, or use this cocotte as a tea bag holder or as a candy dish to add pumpkin flavor to your fall decor.
STARTS AT $310 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle
VOLUSPA Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle
Sephora
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle
This Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle provides the perfect scent for your fall mood. 
$32 AT SEPHORA
Arcona Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate
Arcona Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate
Nordstrom
Arcona Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenrate
A natural and light body lotion that’s perfect for pumpkin spice lovers. Feel free to consult your dermatologist before use. 
$35 AT NORDSTROM
Bobbi Brown Burnt Orange Lip Pencil
Bobbi Brown Burnt Orange Lip Pencil
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Burnt Orange Lip Pencil
The website describes the color as a "pumpkin orange."
$27 AT BOBBI BROWN
100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack
Burt’s Bees
Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack
Amazon
100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack
Burt’s Bees
Keep your lips moisturized with Burt’s Bees lip balm fall variety pack. 
$9 AT AMAZON
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Ultimate Set
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Ultimate Set
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Ultimate Set
The soap set of our pumpkin spice dreams.
$65 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA
Sexy No. 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Eau de Parfum
Trish McEvoy
Trish McEvoy Sexy No. 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Sexy No. 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Eau de Parfum
Trish McEvoy
This spicy and seductive scent comes to life with hints of blackberry, and rich vanilla musk.
$100 AT NORDSTROM
Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap
Plantlife
Plantlife Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap
Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Pure & Natural Aromatherapy Herbal Soap
Plantlife
Made from pure essential oils, this pumpkin spice herbal soap boasts a warm and spicy aroma. Feel free to consult your dermatologists before use.  
Blume Pumpkin Spice Blend
Blume Pumpkin Spice Blend
Blume
Blume Pumpkin Spice Blend
Immerse yourself in the flavors of fall with the new Pumpkin Spice Blend from Blume -- a revolutionary superfood latte blend company. This blend is not only rich in antioxidants, it's also made with organic pumpkin and maple.
$25 AT BLUME
Thrive Causemetics Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Balm Lip Treatment
Thrive Causemetics Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Balm Lip Treatment
Thrive Causemetics
Thrive Causemetics Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Balm Lip Treatment
This oil and lip balm hybrid nourishes the lips while encompassing all of the flavors of fall -- with notes of creamy vanilla, warm cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and spiced clove.
$26 AT THRIVE CAUSEMETICS
Epicuren Discovery Pumpkin Apple Spice Peel
Epicuren Discovery Pumpkin Apple Spice Peel
Dermstore
Epicuren Discovery Pumpkin Apple Spice Peel
Apple and pumpkin are seamlessly blended in this peel formula.
$51 AT DERMSTORE
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
QVC
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
Shed some light on the upcoming season with this delicate, illuminated harvest wreath.
$32 AT QVC (REGULARLY $50)
Pumpkin Spice Chai Classic Candle
Pumpkin Spice Chai Classic Candle
Nordstrom
Pumpkin Spice Chai Classic Candle
Cozy autumn vibes, incoming.
$44 AT NORDSTROM
Fall Pillow Covers
CDWERD
CDWERD Fall Pillow Covers 18x18 Inches Fall Decorations Thanksgiving Farmhouse Throw Pillowcase Autumn Pumpkin Cushion Case
Amazon
Fall Pillow Covers
CDWERD
These Fall Pillow Covers are exactly what you need to add some pumpkin spice to your living room decor.
$18 AT AMAZON

