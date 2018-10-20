Friendly exes!

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama couldn't be on better terms 16 years after they dated. The former couple got together on Friday night for their yearly tradition of attending Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights -- and shared all the pics and videos on their Instagram Stories.

“This is a tradition right?” Moore, 34, asked Valderrama, 38, in a video from the park.

“It’s a yearly tradition that Mandy and I take the horror of Halloween Horror Nights,” the NCIS star confirmed.

The two were joined by a large group of friends as they braved the frights of the event, but it seemingly wasn't enough to calm Moore's nerves. "I'm scared," she confessed in the video.

By the end of the night, however, Moore was in her element. "Good crew. Lots of scares. Thanks for bringing us all together, @wilmervalderrama," she wrote alongside a group shot.

The actors have linked up several times over the last few years, and even hung out earlier this month at at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Moore is currently engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, while Valderrama has seemingly been supporting his ex, Demi Lovato, as she regains her sobriety.

Moore and Valderrama dated in 2000, but split in 2002 after two years together. In 2006, however, the actor made headlines when he told Howard Stern that he had taken Moore's virginity. The actress recently set the record straight during a June appearance on Stern's radio show.

“He did not. I dated him when I was 16 and 17 -- No!” Moore said. “I love him and I still love him and he’s a very good friend. And that’s why I was so shocked by it because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic.”

"I think he learned a valuable lesson that day," she told Stern, laughing.

