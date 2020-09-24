Face Masks With Matching Outfits -- Shop Now
It looks like cloth face masks will continue to be recommended in public for the foreseeable future, and fashion brands are adjusting to the new normal by designing masks to pair with their apparel and accessories.
At Koral, for example, you'll find a chic camo print on activewear pieces like shorts, leggings and jumpsuits, all of which can be paired with an antimicrobial camo face mask -- it's an effortless way to look put together while staying (and keeping others) safe. Ditto at Kenny Flowers, where you'll find the same tropical print on swimwear, sarongs and two-packs of breathable face masks. We've also spotted polka dot, tie-dye and leopard print sets from some of our other favorite brands.
Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.
Do you need to match your face mask to your outfit? Of course not. But can it be kind of fun? Yes!
Below, five stylish outfits that include a matching face mask.
Why wouldn't you match your face mask to your shorts?
This Forever 21 Glen Plaid Dress comes with a matching face mask. This plaid dress has a square neckline and a bodycon silhouette.
