Fans Are Convinced Drake Raps About Rumored Relationship With Bella Hadid on 'Scorpion' -- Here's Why

Fans can't seem to get enough of Drake's latest project, Scorpion.

Ever since the rapper dropped the 25-song double album at midnight on Friday, there's been plenty of speculation over the various lyrics and whom they seem to reference.

In songs like "Emotionless," "March 14" and "8 Out of 10," the Toronto, Canada, native seemingly confirms he's a father, after Pusha T alleged on his "The Story of Adidon" diss track that Drake had been "hiding a child" with adult film actress Sophie Brussaux.

But now, fans have dived even further into the album, with many believing there are a few songs where Drake references his past rumored romance with Bella Hadid.

Take "Finesse," for example, where he raps, "Should I do New York? I can't decide / Fashion week is more your thing than mine."

"I can't even lie, I'd rather stay inside," he continues. "I can't do suit and tie / Can't be in a room with you and stand on different sides. One thing at a time / I have to learn to hide / One thing at a time / Emotions running high / I wish you felt alright."

Fans believe the song addresses Drake's rumored visits to New York City to see the model, who suffers from chronic Lyme disease.

But it gets even better later in the song, when he seemingly references Hadid and her fellow model sister, Gigi.

"You and your sister / Too hot to handle," he croons. "Things would get canceled / I would make time for you / Commitment / Going the distance / I'm new to all of this."

In another catchy track, "Sandra's Rose," Drake even name drops Hadid's father, Mohamed: "My house is full of supermodels just like Mohamed Hadid."

Rumors started swirling last October that Drake was dating the 21-year-old model, and even hosted a birthday party for the brunette beauty. However, Hadid's mother, Yolanda, played coy when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen that they're "just friends."

