Fans React to Roseanne's Fate in 'The Conners'

Fans definitely had things to say after seeing how The Conners handled Roseanne Barr's exit on the new spinoff.

On Tuesday's series premiere, the family members first believed that Roseanne died from a heart attack while sleeping. However, it was later revealed that the family matriarch actually died from an opioid overdose that stemmed from an unknown addiction. They soon figure out that Roseanne was secretly taking painkillers after they find more pills stashed away all over the house.

The lead actress' death brought about mixed reviews from fans online. Some fans were visibly upset about the way that Barr's character was killed off, writing about the seriousness of an opioid addiction.

Drug overdose is not a joke. It should not be made light of. Poor taste @abc. No need to watch this show anymore. This show has turned to shit. #TheConners. #missroseanne#Roseanne — Jessi Schmidt (@jedoublesi) October 17, 2018

Ok im pissed that #Roseanne got shut down from her show with OD-ing. Not cool they should have left it as a heart attack!#Conners not cool!#ABCsucksforthat#haveaheart — ter (@ninaterialissa) October 17, 2018

I look in during commercial break of The Voice. Totally didcusted! So disrespectful of Roseanne to have her die of overdose. — 🇺🇸NadaRussianBot🇺🇸 (@TexasNanaTam) October 17, 2018

They killed Roseanne with an opioid overdose. That’s messed up. — Daniel Louro (@RealDLouro) October 17, 2018

I mean how sick is it that they killed off Roseanne with an opioid overdose? — Allen (@raiderbrowns88) October 17, 2018

Others just felt that the show was not the same without her sense of humor and comedic chops.

#TheConners Yeah I don’t like it, Roseanne was the buffer that made all the other characters shine. This feels like sitting down to do a puzzle and finding out half the pieces are missing. Last time I’m watching, maybe will have a “dallas it was all a dream” situation — Tony Buzby (@Mr_BadGrim) October 17, 2018

#TheConners I Miss Roseanne How Could They Do This To Her Character ??? What A Shame. I Hope This Show is Short Lived For Real. Terrible Terrible. 100% TRUE Story. — A Girl Like Me (@JenRose_723) October 17, 2018

Watching #theconners just one segment and it’s not the same without @therealroseanne. Bring her back! — thatguy (@BrendanTbarnard) October 17, 2018

#theconners just isn’t the same without @therealroseanne - I love the entire cast and I want to see them win because they deserve to, but the show has lost its nostalgia without Roseanne. — Steph G. (@Steph_Guzman222) October 17, 2018

Can we please just bring back the #roseanne reruns and be done with it??!! #allrebootssuck#abc#leavewellenoughalone — Nikki 2x (@red_n_sassy24) October 17, 2018

Roseanne is trending but not The Conners. They really were a supporting cast. Her presence is greatly missed — JNez (@JNez) October 17, 2018

I can't be the only one who thinks this new #TheConners sucks without Roseanne. Snoozefest so far 😴 — Kelsey Goodwin (@kelseyg2010) October 17, 2018

While some fans thought that the new spinoff was much better without its former main star or have been longtime viewers who would be willing to give this new series a chance.

The acting is so good. Roseanne could never act and it really was noticeable around all the excellent acting on this show. Much better without her. #theconners — Lindaama (@LindaAma) October 17, 2018

I’m loving the raw truth of the pill epidemic in this country , TRUE Roseanne style to tackle REAL issues , call the show whatever you want but as long as it’s honest real material i’ll always be a fan 👍🏻 — Veronica Sarles (@NYBRAT72) October 17, 2018

Laughed more in the first 20 minutes of #TheConners than I did all last season. Roseanne who??? — Susie Hopper (@september_gurl) October 17, 2018

People just want to be mad about no Roseanne and ok but the show is pretty good to me I'll keep watching it is what it is #TheConners — Bernadette Davis (@mrschocolate07) October 17, 2018

So far I am going to watch just like I watched the old Roseanne & the older Rosanne #TheConners will be a success — Bobby (@B0BBY333) October 17, 2018

Wow @TheConnersABC fantastic show...im crying. I miss Roseanne but you guys are outstanding. #TheConners — Denise Kelly (@chargersfan61) October 17, 2018

#TheConners Great show. Love the story. But seriously Roseanne banned! She is a treasure and bring her back. Let’s Forgive her. — Mona (@rtpt99) October 17, 2018

