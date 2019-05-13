Was Kim Kardashian West's subtle use of an emoji actually a clue to what she and Kanye West named their fourth child?

According to some internet sleuths, the answer is yes. And those same sleuths believe the most famous reality star couple in the world named their son, Bear.

While there are a number of different bits of "evidence" that fans are pointing at to support their claim, it really all started on Saturday, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to share some snapshots from her CBD baby shower.

"We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect!" Kim tweeted. "Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."

Kim then concluded the seemingly innocuous post with a teddy bear emoji.

Now, while some might conclude that she was simply using a universal image of childhood, the star's more enlightened fans took this as a low-key revelation of her baby's yet-unannounced moniker.

Then, when she shared a follow-up post with pics from the fun celebration, the caption was just the same teddy bear emoji by itself, which many baby name theorists took as confirmation.

Some fans were quick to point out that Bear West would be a pun on a navigational phrase -- as in to "turn west" -- which would complement the name of their eldest child, 5-year-old daughter North West.

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that Kanye's home town of Chicago -- which is also the name they chose for their third child, 1-year-old daughter Chicago West -- is also home to the NFL team the Chicago Bears.

Also worth noting that, given their 3-year-old son is named Saint West, if the couple did name their new baby Bear, it would mean they have two children named after NFL teams.

Another clue fans are calling on comes from Kim's sit-down interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year, after welcoming her third child, via surrogate, when she said how she originally wanted the baby to have a short, one-syllable name -- like North and Saint -- but went with Chicago instead, and calls her Chi for short.

After some quick research and fact checking, fans confirmed that Bear is, in fact, one syllable, and would, therefore, be an attractive option for the reality star.

Another possibility is that Kim and Kanye named their son after Kim's dad, Robert, and might just call him Bear as a nickname. Or, if they got really creative, they could just name him Robeart.

Ultimately, until the couple actually confirms the name themselves, all the speculation in the world won't be anything more than simple conjecture. However, it's clear that many fans are really excited to find out.

