Fantasia Barrino Shares First Photo of Her Baby Daughter in NCIU

Fantasia Barrino is so excited to share her baby girl with the world! The 36-year-old musician took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first photo of her newborn daughter, Keziah, writing, "Almost Home🎀💕👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

Barrino's little girl has been in Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NCIU) after being born premature.

In the pic, the proud mom is cradling her daughter close to her chest with a polka dot-covered wrap covering them both. Though the little cutie's face isn't visible, we can see her thick head of hair and tiny arm peeking out of the covering.

The American Idol winner also shared an impressive behind-the-scenes video of herself taking a maternity photo shoot on the day she went into labor early with Keziah. Though she was experiencing contractions, she kept going until the shoot was finished.

"The Determination in me is the same thing I see in My Children. While I was doing this photo shoot I was having contractions the entire time," she captioned the clip on Instagram. "@mrdblanks @derickuscrawford @albert_montris & @kilprity were all asking if I wanted to stop or sit but I kept going because I wanted my pics 😂 #determined."

Fantasia welcomed her third child in late May with her husband, Kendall Taylor, previously telling fans the baby girl came "a little too early."

She is also mom to Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19, from a previous relationship.

