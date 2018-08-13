Farrah Abraham pleaded not guilty on Monday to two misdemeanor charges following her arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel in June.

If convicted as charged, Abraham faces a possible maximum sentence of 18 months in jail.

As previously reported, the 27-year-old Teen Mom star was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, peace officer or emergency medical technician, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office told ET last month. Abraham was arrested on June 13 after she allegedly struck a security officer at the hotel. At the time, she was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery and trespassing. She was booked at the Beverly Hills Jail and her bail was set for $500.

The Beverly Hills Police Department told ET that at approximately 1:19 a.m., police officers responded to the Beverly Hills Hotel for a report of a disturbance inside the hotel restaurant. Officers arrived shortly thereafter and made contact with Abraham, whom the complaint was about.

"A male adult hotel security officer reported that he asked Abraham to leave the hotel after she refused to disengage from a verbal altercation with hotel guests," a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department said. "The security officer reported that Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel."

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, "officers noted that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation," and the victim sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills Hotel told ET in a statement, “We can confirm there was an incident involving a patron in the restaurant this morning. As this is an ongoing investigation with the Beverly Hills Police Department, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time.”

A rep for Abraham told ET at the time that the situation was "blown out of proportion."

"Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon," the rep said. "A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards of herself. She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethics and pushes herself harder than her team recommend sometimes."

"Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened," the rep continued. "She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality TV show for many years.”

Prior to her arrest, the reality star shared pics of her day at the Beverly Hills Hotel, including a few snaps of her daughter, Sophia, on her Instagram Stories. She also posted a photo with businessman Mark Cuban and actress Kate Neilson.

"Entrepreneur’s workin even at the pool @mcuban @kneilson333 ☀️☀️☀️#summer #beverlyhills #2018 #texas," she wrote.

Last May, Abraham created controversy when she arrived in a Bollywood-inspired look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Check out her response in the video below:

-- Reporting by Steve Wilks and Brendon Geoffrion

