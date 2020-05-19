Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Personalized Razors, Grilling Kits and More

Searching for the perfect Father's Day gift? The dad in your life -- whether it's your father, a stepparent, your grandpa or the person you raise your kid with -- deserves the best.

For some reason, dads can be trickier to shop for than other loved ones. While there are general crowd-pleasers like grilling accessories and golf paraphernalia, there's no one-size-fits-all dad gift. You can always get him a gift card to his favorite clothing brand or restaurant, but a personalized gift will leave a lasting impression and show him you truly care.

This year, you might not be able to shop in your go-to stores or celebrate in person. Luckily, many companies offer great gift ideas that can be purchased online and delivered straight to his door. And all kinds of Dad-friendly items are on sale right now.

Shop these Father's Day gifts ASAP so they'll arrive in time for him to celebrate -- June 21 will be here before we know it.

Coldbrew Coffee Maker Asobu Apollo Box Coldbrew Coffee Maker Asobu Know a new dad who could use some quick and easy caffeine? This portable insulated brewer makes delicious iced coffee, hot coffee and tea and has a removable 40-ounce mug that keeps drinks cold or hot for hours. Personalize this thoughtful gift with a bag of his favorite coffee grounds. $54.99 at Apollo Box

Surge Leatherman Leatherman Surge Leatherman If your dad is always tinkering with things, he needs a multi-tool in his repertoire. Available in both stainless steel and black, this heavy-duty workhorse has extra-large scissors, full-size knife blades, replaceable wire cutters and a bottle opener -- so why not throw in a six-pack of his favorite beer for him to enjoy on his special day? REGULARLY $129.95 $114.95 at Leatherman

Yukon Fire Pit Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit Solo Stove Every dad with a backyard could use a giant fire pit, and the Yukon burns wood so efficiently that only ultra-fine ash will remain (meaning cleanup is a breeze). This special gift is so popular that they sold out, but the next batch will ship by June 8. REGULARLY $599.99 $544.99 at Solo Stove

Leather AWOL Bag 2.0 Duluth Trading Co. Duluth Trading Co. Leather AWOL Bag 2.0 Duluth Trading Co. Inspired by "AWOL" military bags and made of cowhide that's been richly oiled, this handsome leather bag is the perfect gift for any dad on the go. REGULARLY $329.50 $299.50 at Duluth Trading Co.

Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case All-Clad Amazon Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case All-Clad Is it a cliché? Maybe. Is barbecue delicious? Definitely. This stainless steel four-piece kit by beloved kitchen tool brand All-Clad is a great gift idea for Dad or Grandpa and exactly what a grill master-in-training needs. REGULARLY $144 $119.95 at Amazon

C6 Turntable Crosley Radio Nordstrom C6 Turntable Crosley Radio Did your father instill a love of music in his kids? Return the favor with this classic two-speed belt-driven turntable with a built-in preamp. For an extra-sweet personalized Father's Day gift, bundle it with some vinyl that you remember listening to together back in the day. $179.95 at Nordstrom

ABC Pant Slim Warpstreme 34" Lululemon Lululemon ABC Pant Slim Warpstreme 34" Lululemon Does anybody wear jeans anymore? The new normal is these slim pants from Lululemon, which are actually, you know, comfortable. If you're hesitant to pick out clothes for the man in your life, in this instance, a gift card is the smart choice. $128 at Lululemon

One-Year Subscription Disney+ Disney+ One-Year Subscription Disney+ What's on Disney+? More like what's not on Disney+. Choose your delivery date -- reminder that Father's Day is June 21 -- and he'll receive an email with instructions on how to redeem his subscription. $69.99 at Disney+

NFL Personalized Razor Gillette Gillette NFL Personalized Razor Gillette The name of his favorite NFL team is all you need for a personalized gift he'll use all the time. These officially licensed razors feature Gillette's most advanced blades for a smooth shave. Order a one-time delivery or subscribe him for refills -- shipping is free. $25 at Gillette

Theragun Prime Theragun Theragun Theragun Prime Theragun If you were thinking about splurging on a fancy sports massage for him, consider this mega-popular vibration therapy device as a unique gift. It pulses 40 times per second to stimulate circulation, generate heat and relieve even the deepest kinds of tension, tightness, knots and other variations of soreness. Famous Theragun fans range from Justin Timberlake to the Dancing with the Stars cast to pro athletes like Kyrie Irving. $299 at Theragun

Whiskey Wedge Corkcicle Amazon Whiskey Wedge Corkcicle We feel like James Bond would approve of this nifty whiskey-sipping glass. To use, insert the silicone form into the glass, add water through the hole in the top and freeze the whole thing until ice forms -- you’re left with a wedge of ice on one side of the glass and a drink that won't get watered down. Here’s a gift-giving tip from one Amazon review: Wrap the box and have the cup already frozen in the freezer so he can enjoy it right away. $19.95 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon saves the day, again. Now thinner and lighter than ever, the newest Kindle Paperwhite has twice the storage of its previous version (8GB) and is completely waterproof -- present it to him with a book from his favorite author already downloaded. $129.99 at Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

