Felix Gray Sale: Take 15% Off Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
felix gray sale
Felix Gray, the brand best known for making trendy blue light glasses, is offering 15% their entire site.

We've sung the praises of Felix Gray before as a home office essential. Their unisex glasses work by filtering out blue light from digital devices -- which can cause eye strain, headaches and sleep disruption -- without distorting your screen. They also eliminate headache-inducing glare and are available in non-prescription, prescription and reading lens options. Let's face it: These glasses are seriously stylish, too.

In addition to blue light filtering glasses for daily wear, Felix Gray makes sleep glasses that can improve melatonin secretion (thus helping you snooze better) and sunglasses in a variety of sleek frames.

Below, six pairs of Felix Gray glasses we're loving right now.

Nash
Prevent eye strain in style with the elegant Nash frames, shown here in Whiskey Tortoise.

Haro
Go minimalist (and a bit retro) with your new pair of computer glasses.

Hopper
We love these flattering acetate frames -- and the fact that this pair was named after American computer scientist Grace Hopper.

Kepler
A timeless pair of frames to filter blue light from your modern digital devices.

Stevens
We have our eye on these oversized sunglasses that double as blue light blocking glasses.

Faraday
Have a habit of bringing your iPad to bed? Felix Gray sleep glasses are available with non-prescription, prescription and reading lens options to protect you from glare and digital screen-induced headaches.

