Beauty

Fenty Skin: Rihanna's New Skincare Line Is Coming Soon

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RIhanna 1280
Getty Images

Rihanna is launching a skincare line, Fenty Skin.

The pop star and beauty mogul announced the exciting news on Tuesday, sharing a video of her using the upcoming products on Instagram. Now Fenty fanatics will be able to prep their skin before using Fenty Beauty products like Match Stix and Gloss Bombs. 

In the teaser, RiRi is gorgeous and glowing as she applies multiple skincare products, which look similar to a foam cleanser, serum and sunscreen. Each product is packaged in sleek, lilac Fenty Skin bottles. 

Fenty Skin, "the new culture of skincare," according to the brand, is set to release on July 31.The Fenty Skin Start'rs line will include a three step collection of 2-in-1 products featuring Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer + SPF.

View this post on Instagram

We know y’all wanna know all the tea about the FENTY SKIN START’RS: the three non-negotiable steps you gotta add to your skincare routine! Step 1: Wash your face with TOTAL CLEANS’R REMOVE-IT-ALL CLEANSER! The ☕️ on TOTAL CLEANS’R ($25 USD): - A 2-in-1 cleanser and makeup remover that gives you that delicious deep clean you deserve - Ya better wash your face morning AND night y'all! This removes makeup, oil, dirt, and pollution without stripping skin or drying you out - Purifies pores and helps fights shine long after you’ve rinsed it off - Oil-free, noncomedogenic, and for all skin types! Made with: ✔️ Barbados Cherry 🍒 (acerola), an ingredient with antioxidants and with each cherry packed with more Vitamin C than an orange! ✔️ Ginkgo biloba to help control oil and clarify skin ✔️ Green tea 🍵, rich in antioxidants to help defend against environmental stressors ✔️ Fig, a desert-loving fruit that’s rich in antioxidants ✔️ Quince, a rare fruit infused with minerals to help condition Y’all ready?? #TOTALCLEANSR drops on July 31 exclusively on fentyskin.com!

A post shared by FENTY SKIN (@fentyskin) on

Step 1 is Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($28), a 2-in-1 makeup remover with a "creamy feel-good formula" made with Barbados cherry and more antioxidants-packed ingredients.

View this post on Instagram

Step 2 of the FENTY SKIN START'R routine: Smooth the way to pore perfection with FAT WATER PORE-REFINING TONER + SERUM! The ☕️ on FAT WATER PORE-REFINING TONER-SERUM ($28 USD): - A 2-in-1 toner-serum combo that targets pores, improves the look of dark spots, brightens, smooths, and fights shine - Ain't dry here! Our alcohol-free formula won't strip skin or dry you out - It's called FAT WATER cuz it's thicc 😂 Its unique texture means you can pour it into your hand to apply. No cotton pads needed = less waste! Made with: ✔️ Niacinamide (a form of Vitamin B3) that helps reduce the look of dark spots, even skin tone, and fight excess shine ✔️ Barbados Cherry 🍒(acerola), an ingredient with antioxidants and Vitamin C to help brighten ✔️ Australian lemon myrtle & witch hazel water to help reduce oil and refine pores ✔️Japanese raisin tree to help detoxify ✔️ Cactus flower 🌵 to help hydrate ✔️ Green tea 🍵 & fig, rich in antioxidants to help defend against environmental stressors #FATWATER drops this Friday, July 31 exclusively online at fentyskin.com!

A post shared by FENTY SKIN (@fentyskin) on

Step 2 is Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner-Serum ($28), an alcohol free 2-in-1 toner-serum that targets darks spots while brightening, smoothing and reducing shine.

View this post on Instagram

Step 3 of the FENTY SKIN START’RS: Save face with invisible sun protection using HYDRA VIZOR INVISIBLE MOISTURIZER + SPF! The ☕️ on HYDRA VIZOR INVISIBLE MOISTURIZER + SPF ($35 USD): - A 2-in-1 sunscreen and moisturizer that defends and brightens skin while reducing the look of pores - Ya better wear sunscreen every damn day! We got you with HYDRA VIZOR's broad spectrum SPF 30 protection - No chalkiness here, sis!! This pink-tinted cream applies invisibly on all skin tones - Plays well with makeup – no pilling and zero flashback! - Boosts and brightens skin, making pores, fine lines & wrinkles less visible (instantly + over time) - Coral reef-friendly, does not contain oxybenzone or octinoxate - Earth-conscious and refillable Made with: ✔️ Kalahari melon, a wild watermelon that’s rich in antioxidants and vitamins and helps hydrate ✔️ Niacinamide (a form of Vitamin B3) that helps reduce the look of dark spots, even skin tone, and fight excess shine ✔️ Hyaluronic acid & aloe to help hydrate, soothe, and condition ✔️ Baobab to help hydrate #HYDRAVIZOR drops July 31 exclusively at fentyskin.com

A post shared by FENTY SKIN (@fentyskin) on

Step 3 is Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer + SPF ($35), a 2-in-1 sunscreen and moisturizer combo that features SPF 30 protection.

For early access on July 29, sign up on the Fenty Skin website

Rihanna launched her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017, which became an instant hit with its trend-setting, innovative products and expansive range of foundation shades for all skin tones. The megastar also has a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, featured in a glitzy, star-studded fashion show last fall. 

Check back to shop Fenty Skin when it arrives. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Best-Selling Skincare Products on Amazon Under $35

Beauty Hack: Did You Know You Can Find These Luxury Products at Walmart?

The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More

 