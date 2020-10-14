Shopping

Fill Up Your Drawers -- Calvin Klein Underwear is 35% Off for Prime Day

By ETonline Staff
Does your underwear drawer need an update? You're in luck as the Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of markdowns  on Calvin Klein underwear and basics all week. 

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across  categories from the Prime Day sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches,  cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have underwear we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein

Wear this unlined Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette to show off or under clothes.

REGULARLY $28

Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein

A set comfortable Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini Panties for everyday wear.

REGULARLY $35

Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Amazon
Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Calvin Klein

Wear this Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bra under your shirt for a flawless no-show look. With sizes up to 2x, this Calvin Klein Bralette Bra is perfect for every woman.

REGULARLY $44

Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Amazon
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein

A soft lightly lined bra perfect to wear with a t-shirt.

REGULARLY $46

Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Amazon
Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein

A multipack of the Calvin Klein lightweight, seamless hipster panty. 

Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Calvin Klein

A lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette to wear underneath or to show off.

REGULARLY $44

Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Amazon
Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Calvin Klein

A pair of sleep shorts that'll keep you cool through the night.

Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein

A set of three comfy cotton boxer briefs. 

REGULARLY $42.50

Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Amazon
Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Calvin Klein

A four-pack of Calvin Klein Classic White Crew Neck Tees. 

REGULARLY $26.38

Read More: Amazon Prime Day 2020 Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

