Fill Up Your Drawers -- Calvin Klein Underwear is 35% Off for Prime Day
Does your underwear drawer need an update? You're in luck as the Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of markdowns on Calvin Klein underwear and basics all week.
Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Prime Day sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have underwear we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Wear this unlined Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette to show off or under clothes.
A set comfortable Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini Panties for everyday wear.
Wear this Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bra under your shirt for a flawless no-show look. With sizes up to 2x, this Calvin Klein Bralette Bra is perfect for every woman.
A soft lightly lined bra perfect to wear with a t-shirt.
A multipack of the Calvin Klein lightweight, seamless hipster panty.
A lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette to wear underneath or to show off.
A pair of sleep shorts that'll keep you cool through the night.
A set of three comfy cotton boxer briefs.
A four-pack of Calvin Klein Classic White Crew Neck Tees.
Read More: Amazon Prime Day 2020 Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals You'll Actually Want to Buy
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Fashion, Smart Home, TVs & Tablet Deals
You Should Be Buying All of Your Underwear on Prime Day
Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals
The Best Underwear Deals at the Amazon Sale
Amazon's Fall Sale: Shop the Best Loungewear Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 60% on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel