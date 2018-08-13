Dying to see the live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan? You are not alone! But perhaps this new photo will make the waiting more bearable.

The Mouse House just released a still image of the film’s star, Liu Yifei, striking a bold stance while clad in red garb and brandishing a sword. The arrival of the image marks the beginning of production on the film, per Disney's Twitter account.

Yifei was chosen in November of 2017 after Disney conducted a worldwide search for the actress to fill the role of the beloved titular character.

According to Disney’s official synopsis, the film will largely follow the same storyline as its 1998 animated predecessor: “The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.”

In June, the original film turned 20 years and ET was able to speak with Ming-Na Wen about a possible role for her in the remake.

“I’m not allowed to say,” she quickly answered when asked about joining the live-action film. “But fingers crossed!"

Besides Yifei, the forthcoming film also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li and Jet Li.

It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 27, 2020.

