On Monday, Netflix unveiled the first pics from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a dark coming-of-age story that follows Sabrina the Teenage Witch as she stands against evil forces that threaten her, her family and the human world.

In one photo, 18-year-old Shipka is standing in a blurred-out forest rocking a red coat and blue-and-white polka dot shirt. The half-witch, half-mortal is also carrying a red messenger bag, a bell and what appears to be a wooden stake in the stirring pic.

Netflix

The second pic is also incredibly eerie. Featuring Shipka kneeling on the ground in a white slip during her character's dark Baptism, the photo also gives fans their first look at Richard Coyle as the villainous Father Blackwood, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda and Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda.

Netflix

Prior to Monday's pics, viewers had only seen one on-set photo of the highly anticipated show. Showcasing Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, the snap showed Lynch and Shipka -- who's rocking the same red coat from the new photo -- grinning and holding hands as they take a leisurely stroll.

Last month, Archie Comics -- the publisher of the Sabrina comic book characters -- debuted the official poster for the Netflix series. In the poster, an outline of Sabrina's iconic bob is set against a bright red background, while a silhouette of Salem the cat looks on.

Something wicked this way comes.



Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming soon to @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/Rc5MeXYFxS — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 10, 2018

ET caught up with 22-year-old Lynch back in March, where he spilled about what he's most looking forward to from the series.

"I really believed in this project. I'm happy to say that so far my expectations have been exceeded," Lynch said at the time. "Just the aesthetic of everything and the actors that were cast and Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa], the showrunner, all the visions are coming together and they're effective."

The show is set to drop on Netflix on Oct. 26. In the meantime, here's more on Lynch:

