Foreo's Celeb-Loved Skincare Tools Are 30% Off at Amazon Right Now

Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its microcurrent devices and facial cleansing massagers that bring some of the most popular spa treatments straight to your home. Stars like Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams and Miley Cyrus are all fans of Foreo and now you can get celeb-approved skin for way less.

Right now, Amazon is offering 30% off Fore's pro-level skin care devices. You can save big on technologically-advanced skin care tools to help you look and feel radiant by restoring firmness and reducing visible signs of aging.

The iconic Foreo Luna is a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager loved by Kardashian and Crawford for a deep, yet gently exfoliating in-pore cleanse. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and makeup residue, but the gadget also boosts circulation and collagen, promotes lymphatic drainage, and reduces puffiness. The Luna is waterproof and can be connected to an app for a customized cleansing experience.

FOREO Luna 3 Mini Amazon FOREO Luna 3 Mini The mini dual-sided facial cleansing massager offers an effortless, travel-friendly, customizable skincare routine to reveal brighter, smoother, and healthier-looking skin with the touch of a button at home – or on the go. $179 $125 Shop Now

Going to a spa can be lovely, but it can also be expensive. With Foreo's age-defying devices, looking youthfully fresh has never been easier. The Foreo Bear Mini help prevent signs of aging by gently exercising the 69 muscles in your face and neck. It has clinically proven to improve wrinkles, fine lines, skin firmness & elasticity in just one week. Currently marked down to the lowest price we've ever seen, the Fore Bear Mini is on sale for $66 off at Amazon.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

La Mer's Famous Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is On Sale Now

Benefit Cosmetics Summer Beauty Sale: Save Up to 65% on Best Sellers

The Best Summer Beauty Sales to Revitalize Your Routine

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow

Save On Best-Selling NuFace Skincare Devices at this 4th of July Sale

So Much Celeb-Loved Beauty Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 40% Off Right Now