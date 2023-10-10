Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its microcurrent devices and facial cleansing massagers that bring some of the most popular spa treatments straight to your home. Stars like Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams and Miley Cyrus are all fans of Foreo and now you can get celeb-approved skin for way less, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day Sale.

Shop October Amazon Prime Day Deals on Foreo Skincare

Right now, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is offering up to 40% off Foreo's pro-level skin care devices. You can save big on technologically-advanced skincare tools to help you look and feel radiant by restoring firmness and reducing visible signs of aging.

The iconic Foreo Luna is a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager loved by Kardashian and Crawford for a deep, yet gently exfoliating in-pore cleanse. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and makeup residue, but the gadget also boosts circulation and collagen, promotes lymphatic drainage, and reduces puffiness. The Luna is waterproof and can be connected to an app for a customized cleansing experience.

Going to a spa can be lovely, but it can also be expensive. With Foreo's age-defying devices, looking youthfully fresh has never been easier.

Foreo Luna 4 Amazon Foreo Luna 4 The Luna 4 lifts away visible dirt, oil, and makeup residue on skin and offers firming facial massages with customizable controls in the FOREO app. The brush head has thin touchpoints for a gentle cleanse, with broader touchpoints for precision. $279 $167 Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $203 Shop Now

Foreo UFO 2 Amazon Foreo UFO 2 With thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations, and eight LED lights, the UFO 2 revitalizes and refines your complexion. It is clinically proven to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just 7 days. $299 $179 Shop Now

FOREO LUNA 4 GO Amazon FOREO LUNA 4 GO Save on the travel-friendly tool that lifts away visible dirt and oil with a one-minute cleanse and a firming facial massage to leave skin smoother. $129 $90 Shop Now

Foreo Bear 2 Amazon Foreo Bear 2 The new and improved Foreo Bear 2 channels up to 680 uA of microcurrent to erase signs of aging and sculpt, according to the brand. $399 $319 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

