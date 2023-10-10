Beauty & Wellness

Foreo's Celeb-Loved Skincare Tools Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon's October Prime Day Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Foreo Sale
FOREO
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:01 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Upgrade your daily routine and shop the best Foreo deals to save on celeb-loved skincare devices.

Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its microcurrent devices and facial cleansing massagers that bring some of the most popular spa treatments straight to your home. Stars like Cindy Crawford, Kim KardashianVenus Williams and Miley Cyrus are all fans of Foreo and now you can get celeb-approved skin for way less, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day Sale.

Shop October Amazon Prime Day Deals on Foreo Skincare

Right now, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is offering up to 40% off Foreo's pro-level skin care devices. You can save big on technologically-advanced skincare tools to help you look and feel radiant by restoring firmness and reducing visible signs of aging.

The iconic Foreo Luna is a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager loved by Kardashian and Crawford for a deep, yet gently exfoliating in-pore cleanse. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and makeup residue, but the gadget also boosts circulation and collagen, promotes lymphatic drainage, and reduces puffiness. The Luna is waterproof and can be connected to an app for a customized cleansing experience.

Going to a spa can be lovely, but it can also be expensive. With Foreo's age-defying devices, looking youthfully fresh has never been easier. 

Foreo Luna 4

Foreo Luna 4
Amazon

Foreo Luna 4

The Luna 4 lifts away visible dirt, oil, and makeup residue on skin and offers firming facial massages with customizable controls in the FOREO app. The brush head has thin touchpoints for a gentle cleanse, with broader touchpoints for precision. 

$279 $167

Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329 $203

Shop Now

Foreo UFO 2

Foreo UFO 2
Amazon

Foreo UFO 2

With thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations, and eight LED lights, the UFO 2 revitalizes and refines your complexion. It is clinically proven to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just 7 days.

$299 $179

Shop Now

FOREO LUNA 4 GO

FOREO LUNA 4 GO
Amazon

FOREO LUNA 4 GO

Save on the travel-friendly tool that lifts away visible dirt and oil with a one-minute cleanse and a firming facial massage to leave skin smoother.

$129 $90

Shop Now

Foreo Supercharged Serum

Foreo Supercharged Serum
Amazon

Foreo Supercharged Serum

Use this squalane and hyaluronic acid-infused microcurrent conductive gel alongside your favorite Foreo device for maximum efficiency.

$59 $41

Shop Now

Foreo Bear 2

Foreo Bear 2
Amazon

Foreo Bear 2

The new and improved Foreo Bear 2 channels up to 680 uA of microcurrent to erase signs of aging and sculpt, according to the brand.

$399 $319

Shop Now

Foreo Bear 2 Eyes and Lips

Foreo Bear 2 Eyes and Lips
Amazon

Foreo Bear 2 Eyes and Lips

Deliver targeted anti-aging microcurrent technology with this device specifically designed for the eyes and lips.

$199 $139

Shop Now

Foreo UFO 3 Go

Foreo UFO 3 Go
Amazon

Foreo UFO 3 Go

This compact, travel-friendly sculpting device features thermo-therapy, LED therapy and T-sonic massages to reduce signs of aging and hydrate, according to the brand. 

$129 $90

Shop Now

Foreo Luna 4 Go

Foreo Luna 4 Go
Amazon

Foreo Luna 4 Go

Treat yourself to a luxurious facial from anywhere with this facial massager designed for on-the-go massages.

$129 $90

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 75 Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 75 Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Fashion Deals

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Fashion Deals

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50

Sales & Deals

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50

Crest 3D Whitestrips Are 40% Off at Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips Are 40% Off at Amazon's October Prime Day

The Best October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Echo Devices to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Echo Devices to Shop Now

Amazon's October Prime Day: Get the Details

Sales & Deals

Amazon's October Prime Day: Get the Details

The Best Laneige Deals to Shop During October Prime Day 2023

Sales & Deals

The Best Laneige Deals to Shop During October Prime Day 2023

The Best October Prime Day Luggage Deals — Up to 70% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best October Prime Day Luggage Deals — Up to 70% Off

Tags: