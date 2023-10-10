Upgrade your daily routine and shop the best Foreo deals to save on celeb-loved skincare devices.
Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its microcurrent devices and facial cleansing massagers that bring some of the most popular spa treatments straight to your home. Stars like Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams and Miley Cyrus are all fans of Foreo and now you can get celeb-approved skin for way less, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day Sale.
Shop October Amazon Prime Day Deals on Foreo Skincare
Right now, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is offering up to 40% off Foreo's pro-level skin care devices. You can save big on technologically-advanced skincare tools to help you look and feel radiant by restoring firmness and reducing visible signs of aging.
The iconic Foreo Luna is a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager loved by Kardashian and Crawford for a deep, yet gently exfoliating in-pore cleanse. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and makeup residue, but the gadget also boosts circulation and collagen, promotes lymphatic drainage, and reduces puffiness. The Luna is waterproof and can be connected to an app for a customized cleansing experience.
Going to a spa can be lovely, but it can also be expensive. With Foreo's age-defying devices, looking youthfully fresh has never been easier.
Foreo Luna 4
The Luna 4 lifts away visible dirt, oil, and makeup residue on skin and offers firming facial massages with customizable controls in the FOREO app. The brush head has thin touchpoints for a gentle cleanse, with broader touchpoints for precision.
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
Foreo UFO 2
With thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations, and eight LED lights, the UFO 2 revitalizes and refines your complexion. It is clinically proven to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just 7 days.
FOREO LUNA 4 GO
Save on the travel-friendly tool that lifts away visible dirt and oil with a one-minute cleanse and a firming facial massage to leave skin smoother.
Foreo Supercharged Serum
Use this squalane and hyaluronic acid-infused microcurrent conductive gel alongside your favorite Foreo device for maximum efficiency.
Foreo Bear 2
The new and improved Foreo Bear 2 channels up to 680 uA of microcurrent to erase signs of aging and sculpt, according to the brand.
Foreo Bear 2 Eyes and Lips
Deliver targeted anti-aging microcurrent technology with this device specifically designed for the eyes and lips.
Foreo UFO 3 Go
This compact, travel-friendly sculpting device features thermo-therapy, LED therapy and T-sonic massages to reduce signs of aging and hydrate, according to the brand.
Foreo Luna 4 Go
Treat yourself to a luxurious facial from anywhere with this facial massager designed for on-the-go massages.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
RELATED CONTENT: