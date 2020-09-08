Forever 21 Labor Day Sale: Save 30% on Fall Essentials
At the Forever 21 Labor Day sale, you'll get two ways to get 30% off your purchase. Take 30% off fall essentials or 30% off your purchase when you spend $75 or more with promo code LDW30.
You'll find the Forever 21 sale discounts on essentials including denim, tops, footwear and more.
We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.
Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.
A pretty floral sleeveless maxi dress.
A bright yellow mini crossbody to carry your essentials.
Platform sandals with a padded faux leather insole.
This cap-sleeve tee is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too!
A comfy knit mini dress with a swing silhouette.
