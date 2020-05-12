Forever 21 Sale: 50% Off Select Styles
Surprise! Forever 21 is having a flash sale through May 13 -- taking 50% off select summer styles on the website. No promo code is needed and prices are already marked.
You'll find great deals as low as $5 on select summer items from from dresses to crop tops.
We love that the brand already has affordable prices across the site. Whether you're filling your cart with the latest trends for summer to wear later or comfy pieces to wear at home now, all orders over $50 get free shipping.
Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.
A trendy tie-dye sweatshirt will instantly elevate your loungewear look.
This sleek cropped tank is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too!
This buttoned knit dress is truly season-less.
This bright smocked top will dress up any pair of jeans.
A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
