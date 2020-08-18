Forever 21 Sale: Buy One, Get One 50% Off Jeans Sale

Forever 21 is having a BOGO 50% sale for jeans. Buy one, get 50% off on denim. Plus, you'll get 20% off purchases of $65 or more and 30% off purchases of $85 or more with code MOREPLZ.

You'll find the Forever 21 sale discounts on warm-weather essentials including denim, tops, sandals and more.

We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Tropical Smocked-Bodice Maxi Dress Forever 21 Forever 21 Tropical Smocked-Bodice Maxi Dress Forever 21 This tropical leaf print maxi dress will give you summery vacation vibes. REGULARLY $24.99 $22.49 at Forever 21

Mini Faux Leather Crossbody Bag Forever 21 Forever 21 Mini Faux Leather Crossbody Bag Forever 21 A bright yellow mini crossbody to carry your essentials. REGULARLY $17.99 $16.19 at Forever 21

Stitched Espadrille Platform Sandals Forever 21 Forever 21 Stitched Espadrille Platform Sandals Forever 21 Platform sandals with a padded faux leather insole. $16.20 at Forever 21

Cutout Cap-Sleeve Tee Forever 21 Forever 21 Cutout Cap-Sleeve Tee Forever 21 This cap-sleeve tee is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too! $12 at Forever 21

Flounce Trim Swing Dress Forever 21 Forever 21 Flounce Trim Swing Dress Forever 21 A comfy knit mini dress with a swing silhouette. $18 at Forever 21

