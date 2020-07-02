Forever 21 Sale: Deals Under $15 and More
Forever 21 is offering an extra 30% off on markdowns.
Plus, you'll get 30% off your purchase when you spend $85 or more on the Forever 21 website with code SUMMER30. If you are looking for a 4th of July bargain, the store is offering a selection of online deals under $15. Forever 21 sale discounts are offered on warm-weather essentials including denim, tops, sandals and more.
We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.
Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.
Espadrille Flatform Wedges by Forever 21
Espadrille flatform sandals that add height without being uncomfortable.
Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan by Forever 21
A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans.
Grid Print Smocked Top by Forever 21 at 33% Off
This bright smocked top will dress up any pair of jeans.
Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top by Forever 21 at 38% Off
This sleek cropped tank is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too!
Tie-Dye French Terry Sweatshirt by Forever 21 at 22% Off
A trendy tie-dye sweatshirt will instantly elevate your loungewear look.
Plus Size Faux Wrap Top by Forever 21
A ribbed wrap top that looks great over jeans.
Open-Knit Tote Bag by Forever 21 at 21% Off
A knit tote bag with wooden handle, perfect for summer.
Belted Cargo Joggers by Forever 21
Add these high-waist cargo joggers to your cart.
Tie-Dye Paisley Swim Trunks by Forever 21 at 39% Off
These swim shorts feature a tie-dye wash and paisley print.
Sheeny One-Piece Swimsuit by Forever 21
A sheeny and stretchy one-piece swimsuit with adjustable straps and a cheeky cut.
Plunging Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit by Forever 21
A sexy stretch-knit swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline and lace-up sides.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
BaubleBar Sale: Select Jewelry Starting at Just $10
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Spend $150, Get $30
Pride 2020: Collections Giving Back to LGBTQ+ Organizations