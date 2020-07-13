Forever 21 Sale: Get 30% Off Purchases of $100 or More

Forever 21 is offering an extra 30% off when you spend $100 or more with promo code SAVE30.

Plus, get up to 50% off summer favorites. Forever 21 sale discounts are offered on warm-weather essentials including denim, tops, sandals and more.

We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Espadrille Flatform Wedges by Forever 21

Espadrille Flatform Wedges Forever 21 Forever 21 Espadrille Flatform Wedges Forever 21 Espadrille flatform sandals that add height without being uncomfortable. $24.49 at Forever 21

Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan by Forever 21

Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 Forever 21 Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans. $18.99 at Forever 21

Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top by Forever 21 at 38% Off

Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top Forever 21 Forever 21 Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top Forever 21 This sleek cropped tank is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too! REGULARLY $7.99 $5 at Forever 21

Mini Faux Leather Crossbody Bag

Mini Faux Leather Crossbody Bag Forever 21 Forever 21 Mini Faux Leather Crossbody Bag Forever 21 A bright and summery mini faux leather crossbody bag. REGULARLY $17.99 $12

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

