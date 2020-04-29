Forever 21 Sale: Take 50% Off Select Styles

Forever 21 continues to roll out the discounts with multiple ways to save on their hottest styles at the brand's online store. The fast fashion retailer is offering a flash sale with 50% off select styles through April 29 and up to 50% on new seasonal styles through May 3. Prices are already marked and no promo code is needed.

In addition, shop the basics stock-up sale: buy three or more select basics from camis to leggings and enjoy 30% off with the code STOCKUP through April 29. The sale includes casual tees, sweatpants and shorts that were made to lounge around the house in. You can also get 30% off when you spend $85 or more with code CAKEPLZ through April 27.

We love that the fashion retailer already has affordable prices across the site. For even more savings, be sure to check out the regular sale section of the Forever 21 website where you'll find deep discounts on items including blouses, graphic tees and skinny jeans. Whether you're filling your cart with basics or the latest trends, all orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 Forever 21 Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans. REGULARLY $28 $13.99 at Forever 21

Basic Cotton-Blend Cami Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic Cotton-Blend Cami Forever 21 Shop this simple cotton cami to wear alone or layered under a sweater. The breathable fabric has 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. $3.99 at Forever 21

Basic High-Rise Capri Leggings Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic High-Rise Capri Leggings Forever 21 We can't think of a top that wouldn't go with these high waisted capri leggings, but a comfy oversize tee sounds really good right now. $5.99 at Forever 21

Basic V-Neck Tee Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic V-Neck Tee Forever 21 Wear this loose-fitting short sleeve shirt while you work, play or sleep. $4.99 at Forever 21

Regular 9-Inch Knit Biker Shorts Forever 21 Forever 21 Regular 9-Inch Knit Biker Shorts Forever 21 Over the short shorts trend? Get extra coverage with a pair of high rise biker shorts. $3.99 at Forever 21

Scoop Neck Cami Forever 21 Forever 21 Scoop Neck Cami Forever 21 Another casual cami for your shopping list. This one comes in tons of neutral and fun colors, so grab a few. $2.99 at Forever 21

Basic Cotton-Blend Leggings Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic Cotton-Blend Leggings Forever 21 We love a good pair of high rise leggings, and these affordable prices truly can't be beat. $5.99 at Forever 21

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

