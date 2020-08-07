Forever 21 Sale: Take an Extra 40% Off Sale Items
Forever 21 is having a buy more, save more sale. Take an extra 40% off sale items when you use promo code SALE40. Plus, you'll get 10% off online purchases of $75 or more, 15% off purchases of $125 or more and 20% off purchases of $175 or more.
You'll find the Forever 21 sale discounts on warm-weather essentials including denim, tops, sandals and more.
We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.
Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.
This tropical leaf print maxi dress will give you summery vacation vibes.
A bright yellow mini crossbody to carry your essentials.
Platform sandals with a padded faux leather insole.
This cap-sleeve tee is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too!
A comfy knit mini dress with a swing silhouette.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
